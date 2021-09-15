Behind Megan Thee Stallions, The Stunning Look From The 2021 Met Old Hollywood Gala





Megan Thee Stallion is getting ready for the Met Gala red carpet. Photo: Courtesy of Emilio Coochie Megan Thee Stallion has long proven that she can pull off risky looks on stage and glamor on the red carpet. She often appears at awards shows in slip-on dresses and gowns from the golden era, so why not stick to the classics for her first Met Gala? The rapper went for a classic ensemble, but in the most MTS way. My inspiration was Old Hollywood, with a touch of a hot girl, she said Vogue. The selection of bags for the night. Photo: Courtesy of Emilio Coochie A range of heels ready for the red carpet. Photo: Courtesy of Emilio Coochie This was certainly the result. The rapper wore a Coach personalized evening gown covered in megawatt crystals (all hand-applied!). The dress I designed for Meg is romantic, crafted from silk georgette and cascading ruffle tulle, but there’s an attitude that comes through in the volume and embellishments, said Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers. . Vogue. The crystal embroidery was handcrafted in our Coach workshop in New York. The dress is inspired by a vintage nightie. The silk has been hand dyed and washed to give it a soft and nostalgic effect. On his arm was a small bag, also from Coach. Classic lines, silhouettes and hues paired with the attitude and style of the golden age, Megan explained, adding later, I think what’s great about American fashion designers is the appreciation of the working woman. So, the clothes are not only glamorous and fashionable, they are functional. Megan Thee Stallion has her hair done by Kellon Deryck, her makeup done by Lauren Child and her nails done by Coca Michelle. Photo: Courtesy of Emilio Coochie Of course, since it was Megans’ first Met Gala, the experience was quite touching. I feel really, really beautiful and glamorous. I cried a little, she said. I think my favorite detail of the dress is the ruffles on the side. Ours too. Photo: Courtesy of Emilio Coochie See all the celebrity looks from the 2021 Met Gala red carpet: Photo: Getty Images Rihanna in Balenciaga Couture, Maria Tash, Thelma West and BVLGARI and A $ AP Rocky jewelry in ERL 2021 Met Gala:See every celebrity arrival, read the latest stories, and get exclusive behind the scenes here

