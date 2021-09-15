Hollywood Climate Summit returns with all-star lineup with 4-day hybrid event calling for collective effort to tackle climate crisis





Presented by Netflix and NYU Los Angeles ANGELS, September 15, 2021 / PRNewswire / – After a successful launch in May 2020, the Hollywood Climate Summit is back for its second annual edition presented on the Hopin interactive conference platform. This year’s summit, which takes place during Climate Week, Thursday September 23 through Sunday September 26, will consist of four action-oriented days rich in interactive digital programming and one-on-one networking, as well as an event in outdoor in person, “Eco-Bash”, featuring local tribes and frontline activists, musical performance by an actor / singer Lee rodriguez (Netflix, Never Have I Ever), comedy Pallavi Gunalan, a screening of the documentary YOUTH vs. GOVERNMENT , realized by Christi cooper, and MC’d by the actor Kalen allen (Correspondent, The Ellen Degeneres Show), followed by a zero waste VIP evening presented by Earth Angel. Full lineup of speakers for the Hollywood Climate Summit 2021. Presented by Netflix and NYU Los Angeles, the Hollywood Climate Summit will also include programming sponsored by the NRDC, Sierra Club, Wild Elements Foundation, The Center For Cultural Power, Green Production Guide / PGA Green, Scriptation, British Film Commission, WithOthers, Can Can you hear us ?, and EarthJustice. Programming highlights include Rosario Dawson (Actor, Producer, Activist), His. Ed markey (D-MA), Emma Stewart Ph.D.. (head of sustainable development at Netflix), Richa moorjani (Actor, Activist), Dave burd aka Lil Dicky (Actor, Comedian, Rapper), Lea Thomas (Activist, Author, Founder of Intersectional Environmentalist), Jeff Orlowski (Director, The Social Dilemma & Founder of Exposure Labs), Niclas Svenningsen (Head of Global Climate Action, UNFCCC) Sigrid (Singer / songwriter), and many more. The Hollywood Climate Summit is an annual gathering of the entertainment community to address the current climate crisis. Produced by the social impact agency YEAH! Impact , the programming is developed in collaboration with the financially sponsored coalition of the agency, Young entertainment activists , and its founding Jr. board of directors, made up of 40 young Hollywood leaders and agents of change. This year’s Summit calls for a collective, unified industry effort to make commitments and take specific action on pressing environmental priorities. Participants will gain the knowledge and resources to advocate for sustainable practices within their companies, develop climate stories and campaigns, as well as schedule one-on-one meetings within the virtual conference platform, Hopin. The story continues The program includes workshops, round tables and virtual fairs. Strong points: “that of hollywood Impression workshop ”. Job Hollywood professionals, sustainability practitioners and frontline organizers come together for an “educational strike”. The session will open with an actor / activist Rosario Dawson and activist / artist and co-founder and president of the Center For Cultural Power Favianna Rodriguez , and stars the rapper and comedian, Dave burd aka Lil Dicky , Senator Ed markey (D-MA), Emma Stewart Ph.D. (head of sustainability at Netflix) and climatologist Katharine Hayhoe . Follow-up of a virtual role-playing game Future or no future? , co-presented by Climate Interactive and Zena harris President, Green Spark Group.

“Eco-Influencers “sponsored by the Sierra Club and the Center for Cultural Power, with panelists Lea Thomas , founder of @intersectionalenvironmentalist, Richa moorjani , environmentalist and star of I have never, Abbie richards , TikTok influencer @tofology Wyn wiley intersectional environmentalist and drag queen @pattiegonia, Isaiah Hernandez , environmental educator @queerbrownvegan. Moderated by a consultant in political and social impact Lacy wright .

“Center the Earth + Create the Future” : Highlight how indigenous methodologies can reframe the narrative and illuminate a path to climate justice and a brighter future. This conversation involves Allie Young , founder of Protect The Sacred, Jade Begay , campaign director for climate justice at NDN Collective, and Marc Tilsen , Oklala Lakota poet educator. Q&A with a TV screenwriter Maya dittloff ( Dark winds ) on Land Based Storytelling + Methodologies to follow.

“ Eco-Entrepreneurs “ : Will feature entrepreneurs who have made sustainable development one of the essential elements of their business and their careers. The conversation includes Steve vitolo, CEO of Scripation, Emellie o’brien, CEO of Earth Angel, Kristy drutman, podcast host and environmentalist @browngirlgreen, and other amazing professionals. This will be followed by the launch of Young Entertainment Activist’s next workplace climate action program, Climate Ambassadors Network. For tickets, see hcs.earth/tickets and for more details on the full program, visit hollywoodclimatesummit.com About YEA! Impact:

YEAH! Impact specializes in local marketing and impact production for TV / film campaigns, events and organizations aligned with their mission. The company is the parent organization of Young Entertainment Activists, a tax-sponsored coalition serving as a hub for activism in Hollywood. About young entertainment activists:

Young entertainment activists is a community of over 4,000 young people Hollywood professionals working to leverage their positions and platforms for social impact. Currently, their Jr. Board of Directors has 40 professionals and activists who support the coalition in the areas of strategic planning, marketing, programming and outreach. For more information on how to get involved, visit youngentertainmentactivists.com. Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-hollywood-climate-summit-returns-with-an-all-star-line-up-with-a-4-day-hybrid-event-calling- for-a-collective-effort-to-address-the-climate-crisis-301377542.html SOURCE YES! Impact

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/hollywood-climate-summit-returns-star-143200815.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos