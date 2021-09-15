NPR’s Nina Gregory Joins Clubhouse as News Officer – The Hollywood Reporter





Nina Gregory, editor-in-chief of NPR’s arts office, is joining Clubhouse as head of news and media editors, the company said on Wednesday. Gregory, who has spent the past 15 years at NPR, will visit the Clubhouse on September 27 and work with established media brands on how they can interact with users on Clubhouse, with a focus on combating information deserts, improving audio journalism training. schools and work on field sourcing in local communities. A graduate of UCLA and Columbia University’s School of Journalism, Gregory first joined NPR in 2006. In her role as editor-in-chief of the arts bureau, she oversaw film coverage, television, fashion, gastronomy, art and culture. As a journalist, her work has included profiles of subjects like Ava DuVernay, Sheryl Sandberg, Kathleen Kennedy, and Iggy Pop. News is one of the fastest growing categories on the platform, according to Clubhouse, with users discussing topics such as the Afghanistan takeover, recent elections, and cultural moments like the Met’s Gala. this week. The Clubhouse dropped its invite-only status and opened to the public in July. Since then, Clubhouse has said more than 700,000 rooms are created daily, with the average user spending more than 70 minutes on the live audio platform. The social app was first launched in 2020 and has since spawned competitors like Spotify Greenroom and Twitter Spaces.

