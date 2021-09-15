ABC’s “The Wonder Years” Review – The Hollywood Reporter

“One thing about being 12 that hasn’t changed over the decades is that it’s around 12 that you discover your place in the world.” So says the narrator (Don Cheadle) in ABC’s The good years pilot, and that’s basically a mission statement for the series. But the finer details of this trip cannot help but be informed by the world in which it takes place. warm humor and a winning cast.

Like the original Years of wonder, which aired from 1988 to 1993, the new series is set in the late 1960s. It’s a somewhat curious choice that aligns its young lead with today’s grandparents rather than today’s parents. ‘yesterday or yesterday Years of wonder Fans. (For comparison, if the reboot had only moved back as far as the previous show, it would have happened … in the early 2000s. Yes, millennial colleagues, we’re so old.) narrative structure hasn’t changed much either. Once again, the show is set entirely in the past, but covered in a voiceover by an older, wiser version of the protagonist – here, Dean Williams (Elisha “EJ” Williams), 12, a black child who grew up in Montgomery, Alabama.

The bottom line

A winning and worthy reboot.

Broadcasting date : Wednesday September 22 To throw: Don Cheadle, Elisha Williams, Dul Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, Laura Kariuki, Julian Lerner, Amari O’Neil, Milan Ray Executive producers: Lee Daniels, Saladin K. Patterson, Fred Savage, Mark Velez



Dean’s middle-class family consists of teacher / musician father Bill (Dulé Hill), career mother Lillian (Saycon Sengbloh) and teenage sister Kim (Laura Kariuki), as well as older brother Bruce, who doesn’t ‘does not appear in the first episode. Dean struggles to see how he could stand out among such a company, and the pilot sees him trying out a new identity as “The Great Uniter” – the child able to bring black and white college students together, bullies. and nerds at Jefferson Davis Junior High by force of his good intentions. (“Black Jesus, mellow out, man,” advises his skeptical best friend Cory, played by Amari O’Neil.)

Cheadle turns out to be an ideal cast as an older dean, her affectionate and familiar voice with just the right touch of gravity. It is well complemented by Williams, an immediately sympathetic presence; that Dean is some kind of jerk only makes him more endearing. The star of the first episode is Hill, who sort of calibrates his performance to the precise level of cool where a respected scholar, a rising musician, and a grill dad could possibly overlap. But there is no weak link among the players. All of the regulars seem poised for their own tour de force in future episodes, some in storylines that directly touch on the political issues of the time.

The good years is not afraid of its historical context. The first episode alone makes reference to desegregation, the flight of whites, Martin Luther King Jr., the Black Panther Party and even the flu pandemic of 1968, in a knowing nod to viewers in 2021. The setting seems to mesh with Dean’s own teenage turmoil, his personal growing pains reflected in the rapidly changing world around him. When the family receives shocking news in the first episode, the gap between the young dean’s bewilderment at his mother’s reaction and the older dean’s weary understanding of it clearly shows how much remains to be learned in this sweet child.

Sometimes the show’s commitment to its setting leans toward didacticism: do we really need a white college student (Julian Lerner, as Dean’s friend, Brad) who calls out a “Hey, she didn’t. no prejudice ”not once but twice, in to make it clear that whites and blacks understand racism differently? Much of the storytelling also appears to be written to explain black culture to the audience who even need to explain “universal” rules to it. The good years, like Dean himself, seems to want to be a great unifier, connecting the relationships between races and classes.

But whenever the series threatens to go too far in the sense of prioritizing the learning moments over the characters used to convey it, it backs off with an ironic observation, an unexpected joke, or a cute character pacing that brings us back to the orbit of the Williams family. . Creator of the Saladin K. Patterson series, whose long list of credits goes from Frasier to the FXX Dave, and episode director Fred Savage, who starred in the original Years of wonder, have the rhythms of a network family sitcom, and the episode rarely lasts very long without landing a solid joke. A breakfast conversation might touch on the tension between Kim’s interest in joining the civil rights movement and Bill’s insistence on a college education – but it will also stop to let Dean’s parents slam, ” Stay out of the business of adults “in perfect, hilarious in unison, as they do whenever it brings up uncomfortable questions about” the money, sex, or the smell of daddy’s studio after a rehearsal. ” .

If the new Years of wonder sometimes wobbles in search of the right balance, his foundation seems strong enough that he can find a more secure footing in no time. Whether the series succeeds in invoking the nostalgia of yesteryear while remaining relatively lucid about the challenges of that time, both in adolescence and in American history, is no small feat – and it all does. by offering the comfortable allure of the best family sitcoms, including the one that gives it its name. Ultimately, another thing that hasn’t changed much about growing up over the decades is that there is still a Years of wonder come home and snuggle up.