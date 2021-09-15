Prince Andrew made his debut with a new lawyer and a new defense strategy. Will it work?





On Monday, progress was made in the civil action against Prince Andrew by his accuser, Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginie Roberts Giuffre. The case had its first hearing in Manhattan Federal District Court, and Andrew was represented by Andrew B. Brettler, a Hollywood lawyer who also represented Army hammer. Despite this, one formality remained unanswered: Had Andrew been properly served with the costume? Although Giuffre initially filed a lawsuit, which seeks damages for bodily harm and the intentional imposition of emotional distress under the New York Child Victims Act, on August 10, court records filed by his representations last week indicate that Andrew received papers through a protection officer at his Windsor Home, Royal Lodge, August 27. Giuffre made his first allegations against Andrew over a decade ago, and in the past Andrew has absolutely and categorically denied any contact with the woman, who was underage at the time the abuse allegedly occurred. According to CNNBrettler told the court on Monday that Andrews’ legal team had been in contact with the UK High Court, seeking to determine whether the documents were served correctly. In a letter delivered to the court by David Boies, Giuffres’ attorney, Andrews UK Attorneys, of the Blackfords firm, claimed he was not instructed to accept service of this claim on the Duke’s behalf, per The New York Times. TheNew York Postreports that the UK High Court agreed to officially serve Andrew on Wednesday. During the hearing, Brettler raised an issue with the lawsuit that could give a clue to Andrews’ defense strategy. We believe, however, that this is an unfounded, unsustainable and potentially illegal legal action that the plaintiff has brought against the Duke. There has been a settlement agreement the plaintiff entered into in a prior action that releases the Duke and others from any potential liability, Brettler said. Giuffre would have been one of the few women who claims settled against Epstein in 2009. Giuffre also sued Epstein’s partner Ghislaine Maxwell for defamation in 2015. This action was settled out of court for an undisclosed sum in 2017. CNN reports that the federal judge Lewis kaplan agree with Boiess’ argument that it was premature to discuss the previous settlement. I think we’re making this more complicated than it already is, the judge said. More great stories from Vanity Show Natalie Portman on Britney Spears and the Scent of Love

Behind the surprising spirit of Queen Elizabeth

Are Literary Jonathans Still Relevant?

The true story of a Hollywood Partnership built and destroyed by money, sex and fame

The best shampoo bars to lighten the environmental burden of 2021

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Enjoy Summers End

The most influential pop-rock group of all time? The Monkees!

Normal parenting advice from Prince William and Kate Middletons

From the archive: Meet the women who Domesticated the Rolling Stones

Sign up to The Buyline to receive an organized list of fashion, book and beauty purchases in a weekly newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2021/09/prince-andrew-lawsuit-hearing-new-lawyer The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos