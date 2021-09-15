Entertainment
Book Review: Harlem Shuffle, by Colson Whitehead
There is something delightfully unpredictable about Colson Whitehead’s work. He has written novels on historical myths (John Henry Days), an avant-garde novel on capitalism and language (Apex Hides The Hurt), a zombie romance novel (Zone One) and has the distinction of winning twice the Pulitzer, as well as the National Book Award, the Orwell Prize and the Arthur C Clarke Award. Let’s leave him as he has good shape. His new novel, Harlem Shuffle, is a work of a certain joy and deep melancholy. Set from 1959 to 1964, it’s a novel full of zest and zest and zap, but deeply serious. It is a book which should annoy the conscience. Whitehead, along with writers such as Perceval Everett, uses genre techniques to answer pressing questions.
The protagonist of the novel is Ray Carney, the owner of a furniture store and referred to by a white cop as the tallest person in Harlem. But Rays’ father was a con artist, his mother died young, and his cousin he grew up with takes him to a bad side of trail work. Ray is a good family man, with a wife and kids, except when he doesn’t have to be. Ray has occasionally been involved in sidelines, lightly used stock, and is used to the churn rate. There was a natural flow of goods in and out and through people’s lives, a turnover of ownership, and Ray Carney facilitated that turnover. A little soft fencing, a blind eye, a white lie: everything turns different when Cousin Freddie comes to ask for a favor. It’s none of my business, Ray said, just before it really became his business. There’s a heist in sight, and it doesn’t end well.
Let’s just say that in a good thriller style, nothing is hidden. It’s a very good thriller and much more than a thriller. As with Colsons’ earlier work, this one deals with race. But he does not treat it in a simple and dichotomous way. There is overt racism from the police, and as the novel progresses we are taken into the Harlem riots. But, there is also an internal hierarchy, with the respectable but corrupt Dumas Club (a reference to Alexandre Dumas and his heritage) and the crooked but honorable. Different gangs of men have different agendas, and many older criminals hate young drug dealers.
Carney thinks at one point about how there was a midnight him and him day, created to keep the two sides of him separate. But unlike Dr. Jekyll or Deacon Brodie, he understands that he may have invented a separation where there was none, when everything was him and always had been. It is in a way a summary of the ethical complexity of novels; an awareness that the good and the bad are not opposing camps in a just war.
The subtlety of Carneys’ character is the key to this novel. One or the other from the outside gnaws at him. Competing claims of loyalty and propriety, aspiration and anonymity, relentlessness and courage run through the book at all levels. This makes the reader wonder all the time about the extent of sympathy to be extended. This is a rare quality, to prevent you from guessing how we are going to judge the character. It is also a moral proposition, which is rare in contemporary fiction.
One thing that struck me, beyond the wise lines (which are plentiful and funny: like a moron talking to lovable Carney about his boss, I saw him cut off a nigger’s eyelids for blinking. too loud) was Whitehead’s way of dealing with the world of work. There are obviously crooks, cops, prostitutes, pornographers, and snobs, but Whitehead manages to make Carneys’ world surprisingly interesting. He notices if a bed is a Burlington Hall, or if someone is taking a Headley ottoman. He hopes to become the first black man to be allowed to sell Collins-Hathaway. But it is also the brands of cigarettes, Formica, shoe polishes, restaurants, bars that he anatomizes in a way: with the changing nature of the neighborhood’s real estate development. During the riots, he does two things. He places a note saying the business is black-owned and realizes that looters don’t tend to take three-piece suites.
It is a technically very accomplished novel. The use of the future, intrusive, as in He would never again, in due course the stupidity of this argument was evident and what they would call is a pull on the reader, asking us to step on the tiptoe to an undisclosed future. The scorching atmosphere cleverly evokes the powder keg to come. It would be easy to say this is a Black Lives Matter novel, but Whitehead’s entire career has been devoted to hidden stories, rampant violence, and paradoxes around race discourse. But his work has always focused on the long history of racism, not just the present moment. This tumultuous, sentimental and brilliant novel looks like another piece of the puzzle being placed. Or an asset in the process of being laid.
Harlem Shuffle, by Colson Whitehead, Fleet, 16.99
