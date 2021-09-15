IATSE ramps up the pressure on Hollywood producers

Relations between the International Alliance of Theatrical Employees, IATSE, and the major studios deteriorated on Wednesday, as the union leader issued an unusually blunt warning to employers about their handling of contract negotiations.

Since a deadline expired on Friday evening, talks have reached a critical point, international union president Matthew Loeb said in a statement. declaration Wednesday. The general board of IATSE voted unanimously to finance and support all the actions necessary to obtain an agreement in the negotiations with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers, AMPTP, he said. declared.

The importance of these negotiations cannot be understated, said Loeb, whose union represents 150,000 crew members in the United States and Canada. About 60,000 of them are covered by film and television contracts currently being renegotiated, ie 40% of members. He argued that the results would have far-reaching consequences. This is not a fight none of us can afford to stay away from.

Producers and the union have already spent four months trying to agree on a new basic agreement that governs working conditions and pay, as well as social security contributions. The contract was extended from July 31 to September 10. Since then, locals at IATSE studios on the west coast have informed their members of what has been described as an unprecedented situation and asked them to prepare for a possible strike vote.

The union has tried to secure a new three-year core deal that covers thousands of prop manufacturers, costume designers, cameramen and other technicians who work behind the scenes on film and television sets. Teams are making themselves heard more and more, sharing their anonymous accounts of brutal working conditions on social media and calling for CEO compensation.

As media companies have seen viewers flock to their new streaming platforms, teams are under increased pressure from production workloads, some say. Workers are demanding more rest time, a greater reduction in streaming growth, increased wages, and better funding for their health and pension plans.

We are united in demanding more humane working conditions across the industry, said Loeb. AMPTP is made up of some of the richest companies on the planet, which have achieved record profits through our work due to the unprecedented growth in streaming video content.