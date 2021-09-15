Behind Addison Raes’ Multi-Million Dollar Netflix Deal – The Hollywood Reporter





Months before the August 27 premiere of Netflix’s Addison Rae, a teen comedy starring He is all that, the TikTok star’s team had already started discussions about a broader partnership with the streamer. The multiphoto deal unveiled on September 8 will see the actress more than triple He is all that salary, which a source places in the low six-figure range, for each of the films created under its multi-million dollar pact with Netflix. He is all that stars Rae and Cobra Kai actor Tanner Buchanan, with appearances by She is all that actors Rachael Leigh Cook and Matthew Lillard. Since its debut with mixed reviews, the new film has reached number 1 on the service in 78 countries, including France, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, Netflix has announced. rae initial He is all that the payday (which now includes the backend) was determined before Netflix acquired the worldwide rights to Miramax. The new multi-picture pact is said to be non-exclusive, allowing Rae to star in projects for other studios, and has no set number of films to be created as part of it, according to two people with knowledge of the agreement. A Netflix spokesperson declined to comment on the terms of the deal, but pointed to the company’s initial announcement on September 8 regarding the partnership, which noted that the streaming giant would work with Rae on plans for it is both the star and the executive producer. “All my life I’ve really worked and planned to do it,” said Rae, who also has a podcast exclusively with Spotify and a makeup line. Hollywood journalist last november. “I’ve always had that inner determination to make it happen.” Rae – who has over 84 million followers on TikTok and is represented by WME, One of One talent, law firm Nixon Peabody and PR The Lede Co. – is the latest in a new generation of social media stars. to provide its digital fan base with a rich streaming offering. On September 3, TikTokers colleagues Charli and Dixie D’Amelio launched a reality series The D’Amelio show with their parents Marc and Heidi D’Amelio on Hulu. The eight-part series is sailing the ups and downs of social media fame after Charli and Dixie’s explosive success on TikTok. The Hype House, a Los Angeles-based TikTok collaborative house that once had sisters D’Amelio and Rae as members, is also getting an unscripted reality series with Netflix. Produced by Wheelhouse Group, the show features digital creators and house members Kouvr Annon, Nikita Dragun, Sienna Mae Gomez, Chase Hudson, Larri Merritt, Thomas Petrou, Alex Warren and Jack Wright. A version of this story first appeared in the September 15 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

