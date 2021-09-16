Rudder High alum competing for the chance to perform at the Hollywood Bowl





BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) – Andrew Carson, a native of Bryan, also known as The Poet Andrew, is competing for the chance to perform with some of the biggest names in music at Audacys (formerly Radio.com) annual concert at Hollywood Bowl. The winning group or artist of Audacys opening competition will open for artists like Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, G-Eazy, Khalid, Marshmello, Meghan Trainor and Tyga on Saturday, October 20 during the We Can Survive concert in Los Angeles, California. Not only will the winner be able to perform in front of 18,000 fans, but he will also receive $ 10,000 to launch his musical career, according to Audacy. Carson, poet, singer-songwriter, producer and rap artist, was in the first class of James Earl Rudder High School. He says his love for art started early. I started writing poetry since I was about 7 years old. When I was 13, I started participating in poetry battles across Texas, Carson said. Music was an active part of my childhood, my education and in my home. It was always like that extra family member in my life growing up. The artist said he was thrilled to have the chance to perform at the Hollywood Bowl for himself, but also for everyone in the community of Bryan and College Station. I feel like I’m doing something so important for the kids who look like me or are from my neighborhood, who love art and performance, ”Carson said. To have someone to draw inspiration from … to believe that you’re not just a kid who loves music, loves art and wants to do something with it … that’s huge. Carson is in Los Angeles right now competing to win, but he needs your support. The contest is based on votes, but don’t worry, the voting process is really simple, and made even easier by Carson himself. To vote, visit Carsons website and click on the VOTE HERE tab. You can either cast a free daily vote or a vote together which will require a donation. For the Vote together option, the amount you give is equal to the number of votes you cast. For example, a donation of $ 10 will equal 10 votes. The money collected through the Vote Ensemble is donated to the association American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. To listen to his latest single Ride, Click here. For the full interview with Andrew Carson (The Poet Andrew), watch below: Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kbtx.com/2021/09/15/rudder-high-alum-competing-chance-perform-hollywood-bowl/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos