Hollywood to RI: Construction underway for Hocus Pocus 2 sets in Lincoln, Providence





LINCOLN, RI (WLNE) – Construction is underway on the sets of the highly anticipated sequel to the cult classic Hocus Pocus. The Disney film will be shot in Rhode Island starting in October at locations in Lincoln and Providence. “There has been construction going on for about three weeks now and they are preparing for their shoot which is expected to take place around mid-October,” said Lincoln City Administrator-elect Philip Gould. Several buildings are currently under construction on the fields of Chase Farm in Lincoln. It will be designed to mimic a New England-style village set in the 1600s. The municipal park will remain open to the public during construction and filming. “It’s interesting because it was just a vacant lot and now there are structures in the middle, but rest assured, these are temporary structures just for the filming of the movie, then they’ll be taken down and we don’t know. not that they were here, ”Gould added. The film will also use the Cranston Street Armory in Providence for some scenes. The production company, Pixiedust Productions, rents the property for several months. Won the mission jackpot I have to check one of the sets for # HocusPocus2! The sequel is being shot at Chase Farm in Lincoln and the Cranston Street Armory this fall. Here’s a look at how a village was built in the 1600s. A look behind the scenes at 5.30pm! @ ABC6 pic.twitter.com/EJlXMexuiS – Amanda Pitts (@ APittsABC6) September 15, 2021 The location in Lincoln was spotted by someone who frequents the park often, Gould said. “I believe a gentleman who comes here to walk his dog is also working on locating different movie production sets and he fell in love with them because he walks his dog here and says, hey, I have an idea. I think this could be the perfect place for Disney to set up shop and it came to fruition, they worked with city council and made it happen. There may be fire scenes, he added, and firefighters are on standby if things get out of hand. Filming at the Lincoln site will only take a few days and is slated to begin in early October. According to IMDB, the original cast members will be in the sequel. “We’re really happy to host it and I think it’s a great opportunity for Lincoln and to present Chase Farm, like I said it’s a gem, we love our park and we love our open space here and we’re happy that people have to enjoy it and we’re doing our shows and now we’re doing it for a movie set, ”Gould said. “The coolest part is that we’ll be in history with the movie, so even if you quickly go 100 years ahead, they can mention that they were shot in the big city of Lincoln,” said Alan Moreau, director of the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department. The production company is looking for extras for Hocus Pocus 2. Click here to apply. WLNE-TV 2021

