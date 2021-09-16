Electric Zoo Music Festival: officials connect 16 Covid cases to an event





Health officials are investigating a cluster of at least 16 Covid cases linked to an electronic music festival earlier this month on Randalls Island in New York City and urging everyone who attended the event to get tested. The city’s Ministry of Health and Mental Hygiene said in a declaration Wednesday that the cases were linked to Electric Zoo, a three-day music festival that kicked off on September 3. The department also identified eight people who could have witnessed the event despite being contagious. Anyone who has attended this festival should get tested immediately, whether or not they have been vaccinated, New York City Health Commissioner Dr Dave A. Chokshi said in the statement. The organizers of Electric Zoos did not immediately respond to a request for comment. August 19, the festival announced that participants must present proof of at least one vaccination or negative Covid-19 test carried out within 72 hours of the event. Masks were encouraged but not required.

New York City is struggling with a late summer wave fueled by the Delta variant. The city reported a seven-day average of 1,489 new cases per day on Tuesday, despite 61% of its eligible residents being fully vaccinated. The news of the cluster comes as the gig industry faces a calculation on how to bounce back safely amid the highly contagious Delta variant. After being shut down for over a year, the industry’s comeback has started promisingly. The restrictions were relaxed and fans were buying tickets to the events. But as the spread of the Delta variant accelerated, concerns grew about safety. Artists like Stevie Nicks and Fall Out Boy have canceled shows. For those moving forward with concerts or festivals, a vague consensus has formed that fans should be required to provide proof of vaccination, or at least a negative test. But anecdotal reports suggest that the rigor of vaccine controls may be lacking, and the question of who is responsible for setting and enforcing those rules, especially when governments in major markets like Texas and the United States. Florida oppose such mandates, remains a matter of debate.

