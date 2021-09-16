Prince Andrew suffers setback in attempt to avoid trial of Epstein accusers





The UK High Court in LONDON on Wednesday agreed to intervene in a sexual assault trial against Prince Andrew, paving the way for him to respond to a complaint in the United States that he sexually abused a minor while he was the guest of Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II’s second son, denied the allegations, and his US lawyer argued on Monday that the lawsuit, brought by Virginia Giuffre, was baseless, unsustainable and potentially illegal. The lawyer, Andrew B. Brettler, also argued that the legal documents were not properly served on his client in Britain. The High Court, which said it was responding to information provided by Ms Giuffres’ lawyers, agreed to serve the documents on Andrew if both parties could not find a way to do so. Andrew visited the Queen at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, complicating the process. The allegations against Andrew, 61, known as the Duke of York, led to his exile from his official duties and cast a shadow over the royal family. Royal observers said the family was bracing for damaging disclosures both in the Giuffre trial and in the upcoming trial of Mr Epstein’s longtime companion, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Mr Epstein, a sex offender and prominent financier, committed suicide in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking. Lawyers for the princes in Britain have not commented on the High Court ruling and Mr Brettler did not respond to an email seeking comment. Ms Giuffres ‘attorney, David Boies, said the trial was now likely to proceed faster and it was inevitable that Andrew would have to respond to Ms Giuffres’ request in New York. I don’t think any other delaying tactics will help him, Mr Boies said in an interview, adding that even if the prince managed to delay the case for a month or two, it would not help him and it would not help him. would only draw more attention to the matter. . Refusing to accept service, dodging service, hiding in the palace just makes it look bad, Mr Boies said. I don’t understand what kind of playbook they are using.

In her trial, Ms Giuffre, 38, claimed Andrew sexually assaulted her at Mr Epstein’s mansion in New York City and on Mr Epstein’s private island of Little St. James in the Virgin Islands American. Ms Giuffre also said in the lawsuit that Andrew, along with Mr Epstein and Ms Maxwell, forced her to have sex with the prince at Ms Maxwell’s home in London. Mr Epstein, 66, who was arrested in July 2019, was found hanging dead a month later in his Manhattan jail cell; the death was ruled a suicide. Federal prosecutors accused him of recruiting dozens of underage girls to perform sex acts with him at his Manhattan mansion and Palm Beach estate, and paying them hundreds of dollars in cash by the following. Ms Maxwell, who was arrested in July 2020, is due to stand trial in November for helping Mr Epstein recruit, treat and sexually assault underage girls. In one case, she was charged with sex trafficking a 14-year-old girl. Andrew has not been charged with any crime. Mr Brettler, the United States-based princes ‘attorney, argued before a federal judge in Manhattan on Monday that his client had not been properly served with legal documents in Britain and that Ms Giuffres’ trial could anyway be invalid under an earlier confidential settlement they said she made with Jeffrey Epstein. We are very concerned about the merits of this lawsuit, Mr. Brettler told Judge Lewis A. Kaplan of the Federal District Court in Manhattan. Judge Kaplan, however, said there was a fairly high degree of certainty that it could be served sooner or later and suggested the parties get to the merits of the case. Mark Landler reported from London and Benjamin Weiser from New York. Susan C. Beachy contributed to the research.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/15/nyregion/prince-andrew-epstein-lawsuit.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos