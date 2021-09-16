PearlPalooza music and YogaPalooza return to Albany on Saturday





PearlPalooza returns on Saturday, with a selection of groups focused on the Capital Region as well as headliner Slothrust. After going virtual last year, organizers decided to bring it back in person this time around. Presented by SEFCU, in association with WEQX, The Downtown Albany Business Improvement District (BID) and Sugar Productions, there will be one step instead of the traditional two. The one-step approach will provide more space not only for attendees, but also for vendors who have really taken a hit over the past year, said Jeff Morad, WEQX program director. We’re excited to be able to spotlight three amazing groups based in the Capital Region who have also taken a hit in an already tough world in the world of being a band. Headlining Slothrust is a dream come true for everyone at EQX and we hope it is for you too! The Boston Slothrust is known for its infectious energy and dynamic improvisation. The band’s latest album, Parallel Timeline, featuring songs like The Next Curse and Cranium, mixes progressive rock, acoustics and pop. The trio includes Leah Wellbaum, Kyle Bann and Will Gorin. They will take the stage at 4:45 p.m. Rockers Jocelyn and Chris are in place just before that, with a kick off at 3:30 p.m. Their latest single Sugar and Spice was released earlier this summer and the accompanying music video has been rotated on MTV. The Albany collective known as Glass Pony is in place just before Jocelyn & Chris at 2.15pm. With their dancing, jam-focused mix of rock, the band is influenced by everything from funk to modern indie music. Members include Chanda Dewey, Eddie Hotaling, Jeff Picarazzi and Greg Pittz. At 1 p.m., Timbre Coup will take the stage. The quartet was first formed in 2007 in Altamont and has performed alongside The New Deal, Dopapod and at festivals like moe.down and Mountain Jam. Each performance will take place on the Remarkable Liquids Stage at N. Pearl Street and Sheridan Avenue. Before the music starts, YogaPalooza kicks off the afternoon with an outdoor yoga class taught by instructors from the Hot Yoga Spot. The social distance course is available for all experience levels and will run from noon to 1 p.m. YogaPalooza is a fun and exciting opportunity to showcase the benefits yoga can have on a person’s health and wellness, said Christopher Del Vecchio, President and CEO of MVP Health Cares. We are very proud to sponsor this annual celebration of holistic wellness, which highlights the importance of building a healthy community through exercise and a healthy lifestyle. We can’t wait to see you there! Pre-registration via thehotyogaspot.com is required. ParkAlbanys Riverfront Garage (Broadway and Columbia Streets) and Quackenbush Garage (Orange Street between Broadway and Water Streets) will have $ 5 parking. Masks are not mandatory for vaccinated participants, but unvaccinated participants are asked to wear a mask and social distancing. For more information, visit Downtownalbany.org and weqx.com. More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: Entertainment, Life and Arts

