Fans go gaga over Apple’s iPhone 13 launch with a Bollywood twist

Washington [US], Sept. 15 (ANI): Tech giant Apple’s idea to give a Bollywood twist to the launch of one of its highly anticipated smartphone series, the iPhone 13, has caused social media frenzy.

After months of rumors and leaks, Apple hosted its highly anticipated September event on Tuesday and unveiled a slew of products including the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, a brand new iPad mini and more in California. .

As new technological developments and advancements in new models took center stage, it was the Bollywood twist used by the company that ignited social media.

At Apple’s launch event on Tuesday night, the company showed off a promotional video featuring RD Burman’s iconic song “Dum Maro Dum” which was originally sung by Asha Bhosle.

According to the viral videos, the song played in the ad is a modified version of the song.

Shortly after the video went viral, Twitter was inundated with gaga fans over the tech giant’s idea to include the Bollywood twist in the promo. ‘Ishq Vishk’ director Ken Ghosh tweeted: “Did I just hear a #Dummarodum inspired melody at the iPhone launch? # Iphone13series #iPhone #californiastreaming.”

Another user commented: “Wow, this is really #DumMaroDum.”

“Has anyone noticed that the music in the # iphone13 promo video is a modified version of the popular Indian song #DumMaroDum?” Another user commented.

One user wrote: “Delighted to see the legendary Bollywood song used in the # iPhone13. #DumMaroDum commercial.”

While another user simply wrote: “Lage Raho RD #DumMaaroDum.”

The company shared the video on YouTube with the description of the iPhone 13 which reads: “Featuring water resistance, a ceramic shield, it’s stronger than any smartphone glass. New Cinematic Mode, which adds shallow depth of field to your videos and automatically changes focus. Ultra-fast 5G. The A15 Bionic chip. Even longer autonomy. And an improved Night Mode. “

The business video shared by Apple on YouTube shows a young delivery man bustling through town on his motorbike delivering packages to customers. The recreated version of the iconic song plays in the background as he rides a bike while mapping the roads with his brand new iPhone 13. The man endures whatever challenges come his way to deliver packages. (ANI)

