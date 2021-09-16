Hollywood actor Gerard Butler joins students in Flintshire to celebrate charity by feeding two million children every school day.

Join our low volume spam free mailing list:
Be notified of
news from north wales
Deeside.com> News
Posted: Thu Sep 16, 2021
Update: Thu Sep 16
Hollywood star Gerard Butler praised the Marys Meals charity this week for reaching the milestone of feeding two million children every school day, but urged his supporters not to stop there.
The Scottish-born actor sent his message of support to the global school feeding charity, which recently announced the landmark achievement of providing 2,058,099 children in some of the world’s poorest countries with meals who change their lives every school day.
Gérard, 51, has long been a supporter of charity work, having visited his projects in Liberia and Haiti in recent years and seen for himself how the meals he offers help transform the lives of hungry children.
In a special video message for the charity, Gerard said: nd
It is a huge achievement and I am personally so proud to be a supporter of Marys Meals because I have seen with my own eyes the joy and hope it brings to the lives of children, and it truly shows that food in a children’s education venue changes history.
Now were at two million. But we can still do better, on the rise and from now on up to three million.
Thanks to its incredible supporters, including students at St Richard Gwyn High School in Flintshire, and volunteers in the UK and around the world, Marys Meals provides a nutritious daily meal to more than two million children in 19 countries.
The association provides food at an education venue to help even the most vulnerable children go to school and focus on lessons, giving them the freedom to learn and the chance to realize their potential.
However, with more than 58 million children still out of school worldwide, Gerards’ call for the charity to continue its work was echoed by Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow, founder and CEO of Marys Meals.
Last week we celebrated an incredible moment in the history of Marys Meals when we saw over two million children eat Marys Meals in an educational setting, Magnus said.
I thank you with all my heart on behalf of each of these children, for every hard work, for every gift given, for all of these unique things that each person brings to this huge Marys Meals table. Thank you, and please, let’s keep moving.
The work of Marys Meals began in 2002, feeding 200 children in a primary school in Malawi. Today, more than a third of Malawi’s primary school population enjoy nutritious meals, served by local volunteers determined to help the next generation build a better future.
The impressive growth of charities is fueled by countless acts of kindness on the part of people from all walks of life. Its school feeding program has continued to expand and reaches out to the poorest children, often working with local partner organizations in more remote or difficult areas.
Marys Meals not only feeds large numbers of schoolchildren in Africa, but also brings daily meals to children who find hope in non-formal education centers in India; the sons and daughters of vulnerable migrant workers in Thailand; young people in school awaiting trial in prisons in Niger and Madagascar; children affected by the ongoing conflict in Syria through feeding programs in Aleppo and neighboring Lebanon; and several thousand young learners in Haiti, which has been plagued by years of political turmoil and natural disasters, most recently a major earthquake.
Charity’s latest milestone resulted in changes to another story from the founders’ bestselling bookThe shed that fed a million children, which has been fully updated with a new preface, chapter and epilogue and will be published by HarperCollins on September 30, 2021.
[Image: Gerard Butler visiting Marys Meals in Liberia.]
Did you spot something? Do you have a story? Send a Facebook message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
Sources
2/ https://www.deeside.com/hollywood-actor-gerard-butler-joins-flintshire-pupils-in-celebrating-charity-feeding-two-million-children-every-school-day/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]