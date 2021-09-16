Hollywood actor Gerard Butler joins students in Flintshire to celebrate charity by feeding two million children every school day.

Hollywood star Gerard Butler praised the Marys Meals charity this week for reaching the milestone of feeding two million children every school day, but urged his supporters not to stop there.

The Scottish-born actor sent his message of support to the global school feeding charity, which recently announced the landmark achievement of providing 2,058,099 children in some of the world’s poorest countries with meals who change their lives every school day.

Gérard, 51, has long been a supporter of charity work, having visited his projects in Liberia and Haiti in recent years and seen for himself how the meals he offers help transform the lives of hungry children.

In a special video message for the charity, Gerard said: nd

It is a huge achievement and I am personally so proud to be a supporter of Marys Meals because I have seen with my own eyes the joy and hope it brings to the lives of children, and it truly shows that food in a children’s education venue changes history.

Now were at two million. But we can still do better, on the rise and from now on up to three million.

Thanks to its incredible supporters, including students at St Richard Gwyn High School in Flintshire, and volunteers in the UK and around the world, Marys Meals provides a nutritious daily meal to more than two million children in 19 countries.

The association provides food at an education venue to help even the most vulnerable children go to school and focus on lessons, giving them the freedom to learn and the chance to realize their potential.

However, with more than 58 million children still out of school worldwide, Gerards’ call for the charity to continue its work was echoed by Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow, founder and CEO of Marys Meals.

Last week we celebrated an incredible moment in the history of Marys Meals when we saw over two million children eat Marys Meals in an educational setting, Magnus said.

I thank you with all my heart on behalf of each of these children, for every hard work, for every gift given, for all of these unique things that each person brings to this huge Marys Meals table. Thank you, and please, let’s keep moving.

The work of Marys Meals began in 2002, feeding 200 children in a primary school in Malawi. Today, more than a third of Malawi’s primary school population enjoy nutritious meals, served by local volunteers determined to help the next generation build a better future.

The impressive growth of charities is fueled by countless acts of kindness on the part of people from all walks of life. Its school feeding program has continued to expand and reaches out to the poorest children, often working with local partner organizations in more remote or difficult areas.

Marys Meals not only feeds large numbers of schoolchildren in Africa, but also brings daily meals to children who find hope in non-formal education centers in India; the sons and daughters of vulnerable migrant workers in Thailand; young people in school awaiting trial in prisons in Niger and Madagascar; children affected by the ongoing conflict in Syria through feeding programs in Aleppo and neighboring Lebanon; and several thousand young learners in Haiti, which has been plagued by years of political turmoil and natural disasters, most recently a major earthquake.

Charity’s latest milestone resulted in changes to another story from the founders’ bestselling bookThe shed that fed a million children, which has been fully updated with a new preface, chapter and epilogue and will be published by HarperCollins on September 30, 2021.

[Image: Gerard Butler visiting Marys Meals in Liberia.]

Did you spot something? Do you have a story? Send a Facebook message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]