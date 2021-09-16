Sharon Springs Harvest Festival features food vendors and artisans, music





The popular Sharon Springs Harvest Festival is scheduled to begin on Saturday. Participants can take horse-drawn carriage rides through the village, stopping to see more than 90 food vendors and artisans as well as live music. Previously, it was organized by Beekman 1802, who owns a farm and storefront in Sharon Springs. It has attracted over 15,000 people not only from the capital region but also from neighboring states and is one of the most popular annual events held in the county. Although it did not take place in 2020 due to the pandemic, it was brought back this year by the Sharon Springs Chamber of Commerce. This is a major festival for us, for the community, said Ron Ketelsen, president of the chamber and organizer of the festival. He brings a lot of people here. It brings a lot of business to our stores so we wanted to continue it because it’s just important for the economy here and it’s a good way to keep the name of the community. [out there]. Throughout the festival, which runs Saturday through Sunday, there will be live music from Reggies Red Hot Feetwarmers, a jazz band many will recognize from Saratoga Racecourse. Over the years, the group has often spent summers on the track performing jazz acts from the 1920s and 1930s. There will also be a magician and balloon twister for the kids, as well as pony rides. When it comes to suppliers, there are plenty of locally sourced options. The long list includes everything from jewelry and food to soap. Other local businesses, such as the Beekman 1802 Mercantile, will be open. The Beekman Farm will also host a tour as it has done in previous years, but is currently sold out according to Ketelsen. Most of the festival will take place outdoors, although organizers suggest that attendees disguise themselves. You don’t need to be vaccinated to attend, but we suggest people wear masks as there will be unvaccinated people around, Ketelsen said. Festival opening hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Parking will be limited and no parking will be permitted on Main Street during the festival. Participants can park at Sharon Springs Central School, Library, and Main Street / Pavilion Avenue. Shuttles will run continuously throughout the weekend between the car parks and the festival. The festival is free, however, as a COVID-19 precaution, the Schoharie Department of Health requires all attendees to register in advance to obtain tickets online. To register and for more information, visit sharonspringschamber.org. More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: Entertainment, Life and Arts

