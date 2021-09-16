Pak Taliban lures suicide bombers, saying Bollywood actresses will welcome them to heaven





New Delhi, September 15: “When you are martyred as a suicide bomber, you will be greeted by Bollywood actresses in ‘Jannat’ (Paradise), in addition to the river of wine,” says the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) his young recruits from Pakistani madrasas. A video made by the French media France24 goes viral on social networks. In this video clip, a Pakistani army officer shows one of the TTP’s safe houses, which has been turned into a museum. It houses items collected during various military operations against the TTP. “There were at least 300 of these shelters of varying sizes in North Waziristan,” the officer said. “We have collected all the equipment and items from their caches in this museum.” In this short video clip, posted on Twitter, the Pakistani Army officer shows the American Humvee captured by the TTP. Then he takes the film crew to a room where young recruits have been brainwashed by the militant group. “In this room, they painted a complete picture of the paradise that supposedly awaits the young suicide bomber. The young boy who will become a suicide bomber was brought here and kept for a few days. He was told that when he opened his eyes to heaven, rivers of wine and beautiful women would greet him with their open hands, ”the officer said while showing photos of Bollywood actresses like Rani Mukherjee, Kajol in between. others on the wall. “It’s so funny, so tragic, I can’t even… I mean kafir actresses and rivers of alcohol?” All will offer in eternity all that is forbidden in this life to these poor kids who blow themselves up, “Pakistani journalist Gul Bukhari said on Twitter. The video clip is part of the report entitled “A long way to peace: the tribal areas of Pakistan” produced by France 24. “As the Taliban regain control of Afghanistan, we are taking you to a place where their members have often found refuge. Located on the Afghan border, the tribal areas of Pakistan have long been destabilized by radical Islamist groups which operated there with impunity, since Pakistani law did not apply in the region, ”the report said. Amid the cheering victories of the Afghan Taliban, the Pakistani military establishment is nervous. There have been more than a dozen attacks by the TTP or the Pakistani Taliban on Pakistani security forces, including six kamikaze strikes, killing more than 30 Pakistani security personnel. Pakistan recently asked the Taliban to force TTP fighters to surrender their weapons in exchange for an amnesty, but the Taliban responded that they would not hand over TTP members and told Pakistani agencies that the TTP issue is not to be resolved by Afghanistan but “must be resolved by the Pakistani government and its religious ulemas.” Taliban leaders reiterated that the position of the Taliban is that Afghan soil will not be used by anyone to destroy the peace of another country. But the Pakistani military establishment is worried, and this is reflected in the statements of Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is under enormous pressure from their “iron brother” China after the attacks. increasing attacks against the projects of the CPEC and its Chinese workers. (IANS)

