Actor Kevin Costner booked for Plains Theater Halloween grand opening

If you build it, it will come.

If you rebuild the Plains Theater, Kevin Costner will come.

Inspired by the 1989 film Field of Dreams with Costner, this famous line elevates Ron Onesti, President and CEO of the Théâtre des Plaines.

On October 31, the opening of the Théâtre Des Plaines, moved from October 1, will feature country rock group Kevin Costner & Modern West.

Much like the Costners Field of Dreams character, farmer Ray Kinsella, whatever was good once could be good again.

The film Field of Dreams inspired Onesti to take the risk in 2005 of restoring another dilapidated place, the Arcada Theater in Saint-Charles. Now, Costner is bringing his bands Tales From Yellowstone to the 2021 tour to reopen the Des Plaines Theater.

Is this paradise?

We built it, and it’s coming, says Onesti.

He’s just a great guy, Onesti said of Costner who loves old theaters.

Costner became the headliner for the grand opening when, it was a bit premature to announce the shows on October 1 due to the finalizations on many fronts.

It was a combination of things, Onesti said. I wanted to give the COVID thing an extra month.

We all just wanted to give it a minute and make sure everything was okay, so that’s fine with me.

Seemed good, Onesti said, so October 31 will be ours, we built it, it’s coming.

For buyers who bought tickets for other dates before Halloween, Onesti said: People are going to say: Wait, I bought tickets for the October shows.

Honored those tickets, Onesti said. Reprogramming of all these shows very soon.

Onesti, a huge fan of Kevin Costner’s baseball movies, played high school and semi-professional baseball, and was a Texas Rangers bat boy.

Onesti is such a fan that he traveled with his brother Rich to the Field of Dreams Ball Court in Dyersville, Iowa, in 2005 to do some soul searching.

It was one of the items on my bucket list to throw the ball, recalls Onesti.

On August 12, Costner appeared in Dyersville for the highly publicized Field of Dreams baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees.

Onesti was unable to attend this Dyersville event due to professional commitments, so his Field of Dreams 2005 experience remains his life.

Onesti remembered a Sunday, the day before he was supposed to sign papers to rebuild the Arcada theater.

It was a huge, huge, huge undertaking, Onesti said of the Arcada theater, and I didn’t know what I was going to do.

I was in a different financial situation.

When the brothers arrived at the Field of Dreams, there was only one trailer and I knocked on the door, Onesti said.

A lady answered. And I said, lady, are we okay if we throw the ball around here? and she said: No, absolutely not. Its private property, you can’t go.

So $ 100 later my brother and I are in the field.

Both family members played wrestling like Ray Kinsella, and all of a sudden it was all that, if you build it they will come, Onesti recalls.

It hit me, like, we have to do this thing. It was clear. It was like 100 percent. We have to do this at the Arcada theater.

Onesti, grabbed the ball and I rubbed it in the dirt and told my brother, Rich, if we build it, they will come.

I handed him the ball, Onesti remembers, and I said: Well, laugh it off someday.

Onesti shared this Field of Dreams story with Costner (who performed several years ago at the Arcada Theater), telling the superstar, You know what? No one came out of the cornfield, Kevin, but it was really something.

That’s really why the Arcada affair happened, and he (Costner) started gushing.

Onesti recalled Costner’s response, You don’t understand. That’s why I became an actor. If you tell me that with what I did, or what my movie inspired you to (do to) save this place, the words are next to me.

Luckily, I wanted him (Costner) to be at the opening of the Plains.

Do people need Field of Dreams baseball more than ever during a pandemic?

They do, Onesti said. And they need music more than ever.

And were going to put the two together on Halloween.

