Entertainment
Actor Kevin Costner booked for Plains Theater Halloween grand opening
If you build it, it will come.
If you rebuild the Plains Theater, Kevin Costner will come.
Inspired by the 1989 film Field of Dreams with Costner, this famous line elevates Ron Onesti, President and CEO of the Théâtre des Plaines.
On October 31, the opening of the Théâtre Des Plaines, moved from October 1, will feature country rock group Kevin Costner & Modern West.
Much like the Costners Field of Dreams character, farmer Ray Kinsella, whatever was good once could be good again.
The film Field of Dreams inspired Onesti to take the risk in 2005 of restoring another dilapidated place, the Arcada Theater in Saint-Charles. Now, Costner is bringing his bands Tales From Yellowstone to the 2021 tour to reopen the Des Plaines Theater.
Is this paradise?
We built it, and it’s coming, says Onesti.
He’s just a great guy, Onesti said of Costner who loves old theaters.
Costner became the headliner for the grand opening when, it was a bit premature to announce the shows on October 1 due to the finalizations on many fronts.
It was a combination of things, Onesti said. I wanted to give the COVID thing an extra month.
We all just wanted to give it a minute and make sure everything was okay, so that’s fine with me.
Seemed good, Onesti said, so October 31 will be ours, we built it, it’s coming.
For buyers who bought tickets for other dates before Halloween, Onesti said: People are going to say: Wait, I bought tickets for the October shows.
Honored those tickets, Onesti said. Reprogramming of all these shows very soon.
Onesti, a huge fan of Kevin Costner’s baseball movies, played high school and semi-professional baseball, and was a Texas Rangers bat boy.
Onesti is such a fan that he traveled with his brother Rich to the Field of Dreams Ball Court in Dyersville, Iowa, in 2005 to do some soul searching.
It was one of the items on my bucket list to throw the ball, recalls Onesti.
On August 12, Costner appeared in Dyersville for the highly publicized Field of Dreams baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees.
Onesti was unable to attend this Dyersville event due to professional commitments, so his Field of Dreams 2005 experience remains his life.
Onesti remembered a Sunday, the day before he was supposed to sign papers to rebuild the Arcada theater.
It was a huge, huge, huge undertaking, Onesti said of the Arcada theater, and I didn’t know what I was going to do.
I was in a different financial situation.
When the brothers arrived at the Field of Dreams, there was only one trailer and I knocked on the door, Onesti said.
A lady answered. And I said, lady, are we okay if we throw the ball around here? and she said: No, absolutely not. Its private property, you can’t go.
So $ 100 later my brother and I are in the field.
Both family members played wrestling like Ray Kinsella, and all of a sudden it was all that, if you build it they will come, Onesti recalls.
It hit me, like, we have to do this thing. It was clear. It was like 100 percent. We have to do this at the Arcada theater.
Onesti, grabbed the ball and I rubbed it in the dirt and told my brother, Rich, if we build it, they will come.
I handed him the ball, Onesti remembers, and I said: Well, laugh it off someday.
Onesti shared this Field of Dreams story with Costner (who performed several years ago at the Arcada Theater), telling the superstar, You know what? No one came out of the cornfield, Kevin, but it was really something.
That’s really why the Arcada affair happened, and he (Costner) started gushing.
Onesti recalled Costner’s response, You don’t understand. That’s why I became an actor. If you tell me that with what I did, or what my movie inspired you to (do to) save this place, the words are next to me.
Luckily, I wanted him (Costner) to be at the opening of the Plains.
Do people need Field of Dreams baseball more than ever during a pandemic?
They do, Onesti said. And they need music more than ever.
And were going to put the two together on Halloween.
Support local news by subscribing to Journal & Topics in print or online.
Sources
2/ https://www.journal-topics.com/articles/actor-kevin-costner-booked-for-halloween-grand-opening-of-des-plaines-theatre/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]