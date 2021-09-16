group brings Celtic melodies to local audiences | Culture & Leisure

Music is the sound of a culture, and Bear Creek Troupe can take listeners to a place of roots, with folk and Celtic melodies.

The music played by the group tells stories of other times and places that are timeless and that still resonate with listeners today.

Bear Creek Troupe was born about eight years ago when Farren Mayfield wanted to start a local Celtic band. At first, as members of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Tahlequah, their early concerts provided special music for Sunday services, Lesa Cordle said.

We love to share our music with an audience, but the main reason the band has always been just that we love the music and want to play, “she said.” We have a core of members, but the beauty of it is ‘a troop is you never know who will be there. We have members who come and go as they can. “

She’s been part of the band since its inception, and she plays guitar.

I love the energy that we create with our songs and I love my band members like they are family. They are family my Bear Creek family, ”Cordle said. “Over the past eight years, we’ve been through a lot together, from births to deaths and everything in between. Another thing I love about this group is the fact that I can share it with my mom [Marnie Cope]. It is a rare treasure to be able to share something that we both love so much. “

Each member is invited to bring a song to practice.

I think it helps keep our repertoire diverse, because we all have such different backgrounds. I have a background in graphics, so I do most of the print and design of our merchandise, Cordle said.

Her favorite song right now is, Ye Jacobites By Name, but that’s mostly because it’s new.

It’s in a minor key, which can be so much fun to play. I also like ‘Green Mountain Petronella / Galopede’ a lot because it has a fun, light chord progression and rhythm. We’re in love with the music we play and we really love it when you dance, Cordle said.

His mother had an autoharp and a Mel Bay songbook that Cordle played with. She played the flute for a few years, but was never very serious about anything.

That changed when I was in grade 10 at Tahlequah High School. Group manager Harvey Price offered a guitar lesson for a semester, and it seemed like a good way to get credit and have some fun. I learned the basics from him, which sparked a passion for life, Cordle said.

Founding member Mayfield plays mandolin and bouzouki with the group, but he also performs with a number of ensembles including University Singers, Chorus and Opera, Mandophonics, and River City Players, and teaches piano at Northeastern State. University as an artistic professor.

A common love for Celtic music is what he enjoys most in the group.

Some of their favorite songs the band performs are Cold Frosty Morning “,” Swallowtail Jig “and Skye Boat Song.

We are available for hire. We have a wide variety of melodies for many occasions, said Mayfield.

Cope plays the Irish pennywhistle.

I love the camaraderie and the high energy of our groups, ”she said. “Most of us were new to Celtic music and had a great desire to learn it. In addition to playing in church, we have performed at several Renaissance fairs and local events, pubs and a few weddings. “

They play a lot of jigs, reels, polkas and beautiful waltzes.

Wanting to add more variety to our music, we started adding more backing vocals and harmonies. It’s a pleasure to mix them up and provide melody mixes with surprising combinations, ”said Cope. “If there is a counter dance caller who would like to join us, we would like to play for counter dances. They are super fun. “

Paul Ross plays bodhran, and he’s been with the band from the start as well.

Everyone is in the group just to play music and have fun, he said.

Some of his favorite tracks are “Star of the County Down”, “Ballydesmond Polkas” and “Wild Rover”.

He wants the community to know that the group shares this motto: “Have instruments, travel.

Ross also plays guitar, bodhran, banjo, spoons and bagpipes, some very well. ”He has been making music for 53 years.

Linda Roberts plays the violin.

I love the camaraderie and friendship, said Roberts.

She contributed to the music she brought from Fort Wayne, Indiana when she moved to Tahlequah.

Our voices appeal to audiences because we encourage people to sing along with them. “Skye Boat Song” is popular, and my personal favorites are “Jig of Slurs” and “Atholl Highlanders”. This couple are very fiery and always make the public excited to find out more, said Roberts.

She played classical violin from elementary school to college, then put it aside for 30 years.

Taking my violin and learning Celtic music helped me through some tough times, ”said Roberts. “It always makes me happy. I’m a nursing director for a care facility, so having a musical outlet and great people to play with is a gift. “