Actor Wood Harris talks to Jalen Rose about Tupac, “Creed”

If you are a living, human being, you are a fan of “The Wire”. This means that you are a fan of my next guest “Renaissance Man”, actor Wood Harris, who played ruthless drug kingpin Avon Barksdale in the iconic show. (Rest in peace, Michael K. Williams.)

But ironically, Wood, who also played a cocaine thrower in “Paid in Full,” kicked off his acting career with a healthier drug pursuit. He landed his first acting job at 19, performing skits meant to discourage drug use. The public was not fond of the theater. He said it was for companies that hoped to send a positive public service message to employees.

But it was lucrative, and for a young man from the harsh streets of Chicago, the concert focused on a young Wood Harris.

“I won $ 900 per scam,” he told me. “And I would do it like twice a week, three times a week. And it was 45 minutes. Wood, who went on to earn a master’s degree from New York University, attended Northern Illinois University as an undergraduate student and started earning between $ 1,800 and $ 2,600. Quick money opened my eyes. “I started to understand. I just took it very seriously. At the moment. I never thought of it as a hobby, ”he said of acting.

Her change of mind worked wonders because her first movie role was in 1994’s “Above the Rim”, which to me is like winning a title and an MVP from the final in the World Cup. during your rookie season at the Magic Johnson. While making this classic, he learned from the great Tupac Shakur, who he said was the pre-icon Tupac.

“I met Tupac, I didn’t meet the superstar guy. I met the young actor, rapper. We would sit and rap, ”said Wood. “He was very smart and very smart… He brought John Singleton to the set, [they’d made] ‘Poetic justice.’

“I understood certain things about cinema from my first film thanks to him. For example, he realized how much power he had on set and he didn’t give it up for some reason. And I’m kind of like that, like that when I’m on set, you know, I really hold onto myself. I’m in the trailer, ”said Wood. Although Tupac was more social, Wood saw him harness his energy however he saw fit. It inspired him.

“I remember that from movie # 1. And I think those habits were good for me. Because I watched Tupac use his power, ”he said. “You know, my interpretation is to do it like I did.”

Another sighting of Tupac on the set?

“Outside his trailer every morning when you got there, he had fans, women lined up outside the trailer. It was crazy.”

Wood Harris says he learned a lot while acting on the set of “Above the Rim” with Tupac. MovieMagic

A few years later, Wood worked with another legend. He starred alongside Denzel Washington in “Remember the Titans”. Wood, who is 51, noted that anyone his age who wanted to be an actor had Denzel and his impressive career engraved on their minds. Working with him was “dreamy enough”. But above all, he learned the intricacies of professionalism from the Oscar winner.

“Denzel shows you talent. It doesn’t just fly away. Sometimes in our profession you could do it, ”Wood said, adding that although Denzel is a giant celebrity, he was down to earth and like a big brother while making the football movie.

Although we have followed different paths, Wood and I have lived somewhat parallel lives. We’re both Midwestern boys with a chip on our shoulders, understanding what it’s like to live in volatile conditions. We both had talent and an older brother who made sure we kept our noses clean (Wood’s brother is actor Steve Harris). And we’ve both used basketball as a lifeline for different purposes.

“It put the dreamer back in the neighborhood,” he said of the hoops. He played at St. Joseph’s, the same high school as my idol Isiah Thomas. This is the same school, where a few years later, they would shoot the groundbreaking documentary “Hoop Dreams”, where Arthur Agee and William Gates played. I was also in the documentary playing on a team with Gates at an All-American camp.

Wood Harris talks about his role in “Creed” in this week’s “Renaissance Man”. MovieMagic

“I had to, like, find glimpses of another place… so outside of the community, it gave us an opening. Like it feels like an open window or something to me. At the time, I don’t think I saw it that way, but it’s a good thing that I went to these schools. You know, I went to St. Joe’s. I went to Resurrection Grammar School and followed Isiah Thomas by playing basketball in those schools or wanting to play basketball so badly every day. It was truly an escape.

Another intersection between us? He is in “Black Mafia Family”, which will be released on September 26th. Starz. The Curtis series “50 Cent” produced by Jackson is inspired by the story of Detroit brothers Demetrius and Terry Flenory who ran a huge drug syndicate in the 1980s. Wood plays their mentor OG, once again portraying a gamer uncompromising street scene and without nonsense. Her brother Steve plays a detective.

As a child, I knew the two brothers who were called “Big Meech” and “Southwest T” respectively. And our relationship, to bring it back to Wood, was similar to that of the baseball players in “Above the Rim” with drug dealers running their hood. I was the All-American player and they were always in the stands with their clothes and flashy cars, making the game itself an even bigger showcase. Their sister Nicole was even a cheerleader when I was playing.

Wood is still a huge NBA fan and loves to talk about the game. He has also embarked on an important role in a movie about another sport: boxing. In “Creed” he plays Tony “Little Duke” Evers, son of Tony “Duke” Evers, who formed Apollo Creed and Rocky in the previous films. During the first film, he was able to work with Michael B. Jordan and director Ryan Coogler, who have become a golden duo in Hollywood.

“It’s like Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese,” Wood said of the pair. “You don’t always end up with a director next to you who’s a Scorsese. Coogler is a Coogler, do you know what I’m saying? He’s a Ryan Coogler. Give a loud scream… they’re both crazy young, ”said Wood, who met teenage Jordan on the set of“ The Wire ”. Wood has stated that in the third upcoming Creed movie, which will be directed by his former teenage castmate, his character is evolving and playing a bigger role.

If you’ve seen Wood on the red carpet, you’ll notice he has a sartorial twist. It has a classic and elegant look. Back in his youth, he loved to wear labels, logos and trends. However, after being nearly shot for his leather jacket, he changed his perspective. At the time, he wore all the hallmarks of the urban style of the 80s and 90s: his leather jacket with Girbaud jeans lined with fur and a Malcolm X hat.

“Just to make it short, even the gun is out, you know what I mean?” I feel like I literally have a guardian angel, because that car came out of nowhere was a long white Lincoln with its bright lights in the winter in Chicago. He said he saw the car’s headlights shining white snow. He said the light was blinding and he felt like he was in a movie – luckily with a happy ending.

“I dived, I dived, brother, and I ran away. I came home, took off the leather coat, put this seal in the closet, ”said Wood.

He took his brother’s car and went looking for the guys. Fortunately, he couldn’t find them but his father saw him come home and asked him what had happened. That night ended his pursuit of criminals and his pursuit of conspicuous consumption. “That was it. That was it. That’s what kept me from wanting to have more Pelle Pelle. I don’t care if you have Prada or red buttocks, if you’re not fresh with it. that.

These are a few words of wisdom from a man who knows it and has lived it. And for the record, as someone who knows a thing or two about flavor and style, Wood is more fashionable than ever.

