‘The Activist’ turned into documentary after massive backlash – The Hollywood Reporter

Apparently, the road to reality TV hell is paved with good intentions.

CBS ‘renews its progressive reality TV series Activist before it even airs. The five-week series that was set to be a reality show is being creatively revamped as a docuseries. It is no longer scheduled to air as originally planned on October 22. A new date for what CBS, producers Global Citizen and Live Nation dubbed Wednesday in a joint statement as a “documentary special.”

The move comes after massive social media and a critical return to the series following its announcement earlier this month.

Even one of the show’s hosts, Dancing with the stars veteran Julianne Hough, issued a statement in line with many critics of the series, noting “that there is a sense of insult, dehumanization, callousness and hurt that is rightfully felt” and “I don’t am not qualified to act as a judge ”.

The series had six activists competing against each other for social media attention to various causes and was then judged by celebrities Hough, Usher and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

An online environmental activist called it “the worst idea for a TV show ever.” Forbes called it ‘performance activism personified’, and The Washington Post said that “it looks like the second circle of hell”.

Global Citizen added in a statement, “Global activism focuses on collaboration and cooperation, not competition. We apologize to the activists, hosts and the activist community at large – we were wrong. It is our responsibility to use this platform in the most effective way to effect change and uplift the incredible activists who dedicate their lives to progress all over the world.

The series has not been a big deal for the network. The network also did not produce the series, but instead bought the show in bulk from Global Citizen, Live Nation and Deviants Media. Global Citizen is the same organization that has overseen many specials broadcast around the world in response to COVID-19.

Here is the full statement:

“The Activist was designed to show a wide audience the passion, long hours and ingenuity activists put into changing the world, hopefully inspiring others to do the same.

However, it has become evident that the format of the broadcast being advertised distracts attention from the vital work these incredible activists do every day in their communities. The push for global change is not a competition and requires a global effort.

As a result, we’re changing the format to remove the competitive element and reimagining the concept into a special prime-time documentary (release date to be announced). It will present the tireless work of six activists and the impact they have in defending causes in which they deeply believe. Each activist will receive a cash grant to the organization of their choice, as planned for the original show.

Activists and community leaders around the world work every day, often without fanfare, to advance the protection of individuals, communities and our planet. We hope that by showcasing their work, we will inspire more people to become more involved in solving the world’s most pressing problems. We look forward to shining a light on the mission and life of each of these amazing people.