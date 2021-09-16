Entertainment
‘The Activist’ turned into documentary after massive backlash – The Hollywood Reporter
Apparently, the road to reality TV hell is paved with good intentions.
CBS ‘renews its progressive reality TV series Activist before it even airs. The five-week series that was set to be a reality show is being creatively revamped as a docuseries. It is no longer scheduled to air as originally planned on October 22. A new date for what CBS, producers Global Citizen and Live Nation dubbed Wednesday in a joint statement as a “documentary special.”
“[I]It has become evident that the format of the broadcast being advertised distracts attention from the vital work these incredible activists do every day in their communities. The push for global change is not a competition and requires a global effort, ”CBS, Live Nation and Global Citizen said in a statement. (Read it in full below.)
The move comes after massive social media and a critical return to the series following its announcement earlier this month.
Even one of the show’s hosts, Dancing with the stars veteran Julianne Hough, issued a statement in line with many critics of the series, noting “that there is a sense of insult, dehumanization, callousness and hurt that is rightfully felt” and “I don’t am not qualified to act as a judge ”.
The series had six activists competing against each other for social media attention to various causes and was then judged by celebrities Hough, Usher and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
An online environmental activist called it “the worst idea for a TV show ever.” Forbes called it ‘performance activism personified’, and The Washington Post said that “it looks like the second circle of hell”.
Global Citizen added in a statement, “Global activism focuses on collaboration and cooperation, not competition. We apologize to the activists, hosts and the activist community at large – we were wrong. It is our responsibility to use this platform in the most effective way to effect change and uplift the incredible activists who dedicate their lives to progress all over the world.
The series has not been a big deal for the network. The network also did not produce the series, but instead bought the show in bulk from Global Citizen, Live Nation and Deviants Media. Global Citizen is the same organization that has overseen many specials broadcast around the world in response to COVID-19.
Here is the full statement:
“The Activist was designed to show a wide audience the passion, long hours and ingenuity activists put into changing the world, hopefully inspiring others to do the same.
However, it has become evident that the format of the broadcast being advertised distracts attention from the vital work these incredible activists do every day in their communities. The push for global change is not a competition and requires a global effort.
As a result, we’re changing the format to remove the competitive element and reimagining the concept into a special prime-time documentary (release date to be announced). It will present the tireless work of six activists and the impact they have in defending causes in which they deeply believe. Each activist will receive a cash grant to the organization of their choice, as planned for the original show.
Activists and community leaders around the world work every day, often without fanfare, to advance the protection of individuals, communities and our planet. We hope that by showcasing their work, we will inspire more people to become more involved in solving the world’s most pressing problems. We look forward to shining a light on the mission and life of each of these amazing people.
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/cbs-cancels-the-activist-1235014374/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]