Vegas landmark Pieros returns to serve the daily dinner despite losing NAB





Local landmark Piero’s Italian Cuisine announced on Wednesday that it was returning to serving the daily dinner service for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The restaurant’s announcement, which relies heavily on the convention business, follows the National Association of Broadcasters’ cancellation of its scheduled convention in early October. “I was surprised,” CEO Evan Glusman said of the NAB news. “We had no rumbling.” He said he hadn’t planned many NAB-related parties, but had a cancellation within 15 minutes of the organization’s announcement. Glusman said he had already planned to switch from four days a week to daily service on September 28 when he heard. “It stung,” he said. “Here we are. It scares us a little. I’m not going to lie and say no. Glusman said the news comes as Piero’s wraps up the best summer season in the restaurant’s 39-year history. “The whole town was on fire, but at Piero’s it was amazing,” he said. “The locals really got together, so it was great for us. These are locals who have been coming to our restaurant for years, but instead of coming once or twice, it’s three or four times. Glusman said that although the NAB has traditionally been one of the largest conventions, his business is enjoying a substantial boom in the small groups of 10,000 to 20,000 people who gather in the new West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, across Convention Center Drive from the restaurant. He said he was optimistic that few other upcoming conventions will be canceled, including giant CES in early January. “For CES, we have a huge event,” he said. “Ten days in our entire parking lot. From what I see, they’re 100 percent determined to come. They are moving forward as they are, and it is truly an international endeavor. “We’re just excited to be back seven days a week doing what we’re doing. “ Piero’s was founded in 1982 by Glusman’s father, Freddie, and has seen many current events over the years. Specialties include osso buco, which has been on the menu since 1982, as well as bone-in veal parmesan, Dover sole, quality 24-ounce rib eye and Florida crab claws. It is currently open from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, but starting September 28, hours will change from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at [email protected] To follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

