What the numbers say about the post-pandemic theatrical response





Box office collections for films around the world have taken a hit due to the coronavirus pandemic. Audiences are slowly returning to theaters, but not regularly enough to give directors confidence in a theatrical release. As a result, many studios stay true to their release strategy and watch market trends, while some opt for hybrid or direct-to-digital release models to ensure their products at least reach audiences and investments. are profitable. Meanwhile, some of the latest films have tried to inject much needed energy into the world of cinema, but the results are far from encouraging. Hollywood’s big-budget Fast and Furious 9, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The Suicide Squad, and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It fares relied heavily on the goodwill of the franchise. Nonetheless, they have shown positive signs in reviving business. On the flip side, Indian narrative tariffs BellBottom, Chehre, Chal Mera Putt 2, Labaam and now Thalaivii have only handled lukewarm business. BellBottom’s first weekend (4-day) collection, released on August 19 in India, according to the Box Office India report, was close to Rs 13 crore. Compare that with the Rs 64.99 crore collected on its opening weekend by Good Newzz, Akshay’s latest film before the first nationwide Covid-19 lockdown. And that was far less than the extended opening weekend earnings of Rs 97.56 crore from his other big movie of 2019, Mission Mangal. The numbers clearly show that expectations have slumped due to the pandemic restrictions and that a major market like Maharashtra is still not picking up cinema exposure. Chehre, despite Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi as cast members, posted pretty low box office numbers on the opening weekend and collections were under Rs 2 crore. The niche audiences for these films might explain the not-so-good market. Thalaivii, with Kangana Ranaut playing J Jayalalithaa, had offered a two-week release window which led to a showdown with the exhibitors. The film saw a limited release due to a disagreement between theaters and producers. Thalaivii’s box office collections during opening weekend stood at Rs 4.75 crore in all language versions. The story continues Tamil film Laabaam with actor Vijay Sethupathi also had a decent opening on the first weekend and raised 4 crore rupees in four days, although it had a larger release than Thalaivii. The Punjabi film Chal Mera Putt 2 performed relatively better due to the good appeal of local markets. It collected 3.75 crore rupees on the opening weekend and, according to reports, there are even houses bursting at the seams where occupancy was allowed. However, Hollywood’s big budget rates have done a bit better than local movies when it comes to theater in India. Shang-Chi from Marvel Studios collected 10.75 crore rupees on the first weekend. Its collections were in the same range as BellBottom. The two films also had a comparable gain of Rs 15 crore in the first week. So far, all versions of Shang-Chi have earned Rs 23.28 crore after its September 2 release. Fast & Furious 9 had a decent four day weekend of Rs 8 crore. As the numbers have made clear, the box office suffers tremendously. It will be interesting to see how upcoming Hollywood movie releases like Venom: Let There Be Carnage, A Quiet Place Part II, Don’t Breathe 2, Free Guy, and The Green Knight perform at the box office. Read all Latest news, latest news and Coronavirus news here

