New rules for entertainment in downtown Mundelein





Businesses offering indoor or outdoor entertainment in downtown Mundelein have new rules to follow. Effective immediately, sound from speakers or outdoor amplifiers should not exceed 85 decibels when measured at a distance of 50 feet. In addition, outdoor performances are only permitted between 10:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. Sunday to Wednesday and 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Thursday to Saturday. The village council unanimously changed the city’s zoning restrictions for downtown entertainment on private property on Monday. Council passed similar rules for public property, such as the sidewalks and the seasonal dining area on Park Street east of Route 45, about two months ago. The newly adopted rules apply to musical performances and other types of live entertainment, as well as broadcast or recorded programs and music performed in a venue. The rules were approved the same night the board of directors gave the green light to an outdoor entertainment license at the Original Sundance Saloon, a bar far from downtown that has been embroiled in a dispute over the sound levels of musical performances there. The permit was issued after the bar owner agreed to limits on sound levels and performance times, among other regulations. “Some of the metrics that were taken into account for Sundance helped draft the (downtown rules),” said Amanda Orenchuk, director of community development at Mundelein. “But it’s been on our radar for some time.” The board also agreed to update the rules for dining and outdoor seating on Monday. While most of these rules have not changed, some edicts deemed unworkable, such as limits on the colors of umbrellas, have been removed. Other regulations, such as those regarding barriers in outdoor dining areas, have been reworked to be more practical, officials said.

