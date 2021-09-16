Outstanding Lead Actor in Drama Series – Deadline

Deadline



Three former category winners meet three nominees for the first time in an interesting showdown that does not include the opportunity for last year’s winner Jeremy Strong to repeat, since his streak Succession was delayed by the Covid. This means that winners of other recent Emmy seasons have a chance to come back and repeat, but only two of them are still in the same roles that won them the Emmy – Sterling K. Brown (who just won another Emmy for another weekend project at Creative Arts) at It’s us, and Billy Porter in Pose, the latter with his last chance to rehearse for this historic series. Matthew Rhys, who ultimately won for Americans in his final season, is back for the first round of Perry mason. The interesting thing that binds all the newcomers together – Jonathan Majors, Josh O’Connor and Regé-Jean Page – is that, for various reasons, they all have one and only one chance to win. Here’s the rundown of the nominees and scroll down for the predicted winner, as well as the analysis of the supporting actor in a drama series run and the predicted winner there.

Sterling K. Brown, It’s us

A perennial nominee in this category, Brown was nominated in all five seasons of It’s us, having won the trophy in 2017, which followed his victory in the Limited Series category the previous year for The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story. It’s extremely rare for an actor to return to the winner’s circle for the same role with such a big win gap – Emmy voters tend to drift off to shiny new things. But he’s highly regarded and is the only nominee here with a second chance this year, as he was also nominated for his role as Narrator in Lincoln: We are divided, and actually clinched victory there.

Jonathan majors, Lovecraft Country

With his first Emmy nomination, Jonathan Majors played a juicy role in the HBO series spanning the genre that gave him a lot to do in episodes that went from horror to fantasy to sci-fi and beyond. Unfortunately, HBO canceled the series shortly after the Emmy nominations were announced.

Josh o’connor, The crown

Like the majors, O’Connor – who has played Prince Charles brilliantly and has already been honored with a few precursor awards for it – doesn’t have the chance to return next year if he loses, as the role of King waiting will disappear. to another actor as the character ages in the current series. Considering that this season has been heavily focused on the woes of Charles and his wife Diana’s marriage, it seems now is its time, especially if the series shows signs of sweeping.

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

A certified star in another Netflix hit, Page has become the most talked about star of the season, even to the point of hosting Saturday Night Live (a concert that did not earn him a wink as a guest actor, unfortunately). It was, however, just a memorable season for Page – in and out, so to speak – as Bridgerton move on to other stories and other stars. No matter what happens for the Emmys, it turned out to be one hell of an audition for the role of James Bond.

Billy Porter, Pose

Porter won the award at a hugely popular Emmys moment two years ago. It was a historic victory, but he didn’t repeat in season two – likely because voters believed he had his due. A smart campaign this year, noting the historic nature of the show as it leaves the air, may well rekindle its chances and bring it back as a formidable contender if voters react to the present moment. However, co-star Mj Rodriguez has a more compelling narrative this time around, and they could honor him instead. Or both. Or neither.

Matthieu rhys, Perry mason

Raymond Burr won the Emmy as a mason in this category when he was first nominated in 1959, and was subsequently nominated two more times for it. Can Rhys find the same magic from Mason and match Burr’s form as the titular TV lawyer? It may help that unlike Burr, Rhys can also do his best Bogart impersonation in this origin story, which sees Perry starting out as a 1930s PI; the only one of the six nominated here not in a series also nominated for the best drama.

EXPECTED WINNER: BILLY PORTER, LAYING

EXCEPTIONAL ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A DRAMATIC SERIES

There are eight nominees in this category. Three belong to The Handmaid’s Tale ‘s Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella and OT Fagbenle – so, assuming they cancel each other out, we have five intriguing choices. These include the eternal loser Giancarlo Esposito, this time for The Mandalorian; eternal winner John Lithgow (six times out of 13 nominations) for a four-episode role on Perry mason; Tobias Menzies, who is looking to be part of a sweep for The crown; Chris Sullivan, once again honored for It’s us; and the late Michael K. Williams as a conflicting father in the annulment Lovecraft Country. The vote was already closed before Williams’ tragic death over the Labor Day weekend, so if he was to win it was already decided.

With so many nominees, sometimes it makes sense to look to those from a show that is widely seen and admired, and this year it could be The crown – which means Menzies’ performance as Prince Philip might just be the ticket, especially the year the 99-year-old prince died. If he wasn’t competing with his co-stars, I would probably be more decisive by settling for Max Minghella in The Handmaid’s Tale. But even before his death, Williams was considered a favorite. The weekend victory for Courtney B. Vance as a guest actor in a drama series for Lovecraft already indicates that the acting branch admires this series, and that could also be a factor in Williams’ favor. This year’s category is a tough puzzle to solve, but it’s likely to be an unforeseen posthumous farewell for a five-time Emmy nominee big star.

EXPECTED WINNER: MICHAEL K. WILLIAMS, LOVE COUNTRIES