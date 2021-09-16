KBC 13: Neeraj Chopra teaches Amitabh Bachchan to recite Bollywood dialogues in Haryanvi, watch funny video





Image source: SONY Neeraj Chopra teaches Big B how to recite Bollywood dialogues in Haryanvi, watch funny video Kaun banega Crorepati 13, hosted by Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, has left audiences hooked to their TV screens since its premiere. In the latest episode of “Shandaar Shukravaar,” Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and bronze medalist goalie of the PR Sreejesh hockey team will be special guests. Neeraj won the gold medal in the javelin throw at the Olympics. Players will be greeted with cheers from the audience and the host. In a promotional video released by the official Sony handle, Neeraj and Sreejesh will also be seen giving lessons from Haryanvi to Big B. The fun joke begins after Neeraj gives the iconic dialogue “Main Aur Meri Tanhai”, from the movie Silsila, a tour of Haryanvi. Sreejesh then asked Amitabh if he had ever appeared in a Haryanvi movie. While Big B revealed that he didn’t, he said that for one of his films he had to deliver a few lines in Haryanvi. To this, Sreejesh said “Aaj humlog aye hain dono aapko Haryanvi seekhane (Today we came to teach you Haryanvi).” Reacting to this, Elder Bachchan’s instant reaction was, “Hey bhagwaan. Neeraj Chopra, then translates Zanjeer’s famous Big B dialogue into Haryanvi, “Yeh police station hai tumhare baap ka ghar nahi.” The translation was like “Yeh tere baap ka ghar koni, thana hai, chup chaap khada reh (This is not your father’s house but a police station. Don’t say a word and stay standing).” Sharing the video, Sony TVs captioned it as “Apne desh ka naam roshan karke # KBC13 ke maanch by aane wale hai, Tokyo 2020 Olympics gold medalist ke Neeraj aur Sreejesh! Raat 9 baje, sirf sony by. “ Meanwhile, both athletes will be seen playing the game in the hot seat with great confidence and enthusiasm as they tackle question after question. In doing so, they will also share anecdotes from their sports career and play a game of field hockey with Amitabh Bachchan. Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan becomes the “delivery man” of the candidate

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/entertainment/tv/kbc-13-neeraj-chopra-teaches-amitabh-bachchan-how-to-recite-bollywood-dialogues-in-haryanvi-watch-funny-video-734190 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos