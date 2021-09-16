Filipino singer-actor Inigo Pascual joins Fox musical drama – deadline





Filipino actor, singer and songwriter Inigo Pascual has joined the cast of Fox’s upcoming musical drama Monarch in a leading role. He will appear alongside Susan Sarandon, Albie Roman, Anna Friel, Trace Adkins and Beth Ditto. Created by Melissa London Hilfers, Monarch is described as a multigenerational Texas-sized musical drama about America’s first country music family, the Romans. The Romans are led by the incredibly talented, yet tough country music queen, Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon). Along with her beloved husband, Albie (Adkins), Dottie created a country music dynasty. But even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie. And when their reign as the country’s royalty is in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy, while ensuring her own quest for fame. . Related story ‘The Resident’: Miles Fowler Joins Fox Medical Drama As New Series Regular In Season 5 Pascual will play Ace Grayson, a talented and sensitive 18-year-old girl who was adopted from an orphanage by Nicky (Friel) and her husband, Clive. He’s a phenomenal singer with true bluster on stage and dreams of being a country star like his grandfather Albie, but despite being part of a golden family, his path to success comes with some challenges. . Hilfers will write and produce, while Instinct creator and Royal Pains executive producer Michael Rauch, who oversaw the writers’ room for the project, will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady also produce alongside Jason Owen of Sandbox Entertainment. Jason Ensler will direct and produce the first episode. Adam Anders is executive music producer. Monarch is produced by Fox Entertainment. The actor also joins recently announced actors John Sasse and Meagan Holder. Hollywood newcomer Pascual caused a stir in the Filipino music scene with his self-titled debut album reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Philippines charts. He released his second album, Options, in June. He recently made an appearance on Netflix Jo Koy: In its elements. It is replaced by Authentic Talent & Literary Management, Cornerstone Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

