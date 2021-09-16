NXIVM case: actress Allison Mack is now detained No. 90838-053

Allison Mack, the former Smallville actor who pleaded guilty last year to his actions in cult Keith Ranieres group NXIVM, reported more than two weeks earlier to begin serving his sentence in a federal prison in California.

Mack, formerly known as Chloe Sullivan, Clark Kent’s close friend on the longtime CW superhero show, is now inmate 90838-053 at Dublin’s Low Security Federal Correctional Institute , according to electronic records from the Bureau of Prisons. The court had ordered him to start his sentence by September 29, but instead showed up on Monday, Fox News reported.

The 39-year-old artist, who appeared in more than 200 episodes of Smallville between 2001 and 2011, received a three-year sentence in exchange for his guilty plea in April 2019 on two federal racketeering charges related to NXIVM . She admitted to recruiting new members and participating in the control of a small circle of women subservient to Raniere.

Raniere, Mack and others, including Seagrams heiress Clare Bronfman, were arrested in 2018. The following year Mack, who joined NXIVM in 2006, admitted to manipulating women into slaves. sexual.

These allegedly brainwashed women were part of a small circle whose members, prosecutors said, were marked with the initials of Ranieres and gave up potentially damaging personal information that could later be used against them if not. didn’t do what they were told.

The band’s activities were the subject of the HBO 2020 The Vow docuseries.

Two of the show’s main participants, Sarah Edmondson and Mark Vicente, were previously enthusiastic members of the larger group before becoming part of its downfall. They both spoke first in an explosive History of the New York Times 2017 which detailed the secret society within NXIVM.

I believed Keith Ranieres’ intentions were to help people, and I was wrong, Mack told a Brooklyn federal court judge as she pleaded guilty in 2019, crying while admitting her crimes. In doing so, she avoided a potential recommended sentence of 14 to 17.5 years.

Raniere, who was hiding in a closet when he was arrested in Mexico, was sentenced in October 2020 to 120 years in prison after being convicted of crimes, including abusing a 15-year-old girl.

I believe I am innocent of the charges. … It is true that I have no remorse for the crimes that I do not believe I have committed at all, the former guru told the court, despite statements from 15 of his victims who asked for a long prison term.

Bronfman, the heiress, was sentenced to nearly seven years which she began serving in September 2020 after admitting in court that she had sheltered someone who was living illegally in the United States for work and unpaid services and had committed credit card fraud on behalf of Raniere.

However, she said in a letter to the court that she couldn’t completely give up on NXIVM or Raniere because her work with him and the band had greatly changed my life for the better.

Prior to his conviction, Mack addressed a statement to those who had been hurt by his actions.

I’m sorry for those of you that I brought to Nxivm. I’m sorry to have already exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive ploys of a crooked man. I’m sorry for encouraging you to use your resources to participate in something that was ultimately so ugly …, she said, in part, also speaking of the shame she had suffered. I feel a heavy weight of guilt for abusing your trust, leading you down a negative path. I’m sorry for those of you who I’ve spoken to in a harsh or hurtful way.

At the time, I thought I was helping. I believed in hard love and thought this was the path to personal empowerment. I was so confused. I never want to be someone who is seen as bad, but these aspects of my humanity have been revealed in all of this; it was devastating to reconcile.

Mack said devoting himself to Raniere was the biggest mistake and the biggest regret of my life.

Times editor Meredith Blake and The Associated Press contributed to this report.