Fundraisers Top This Week’s Local Entertainment Offerings List





The film festival in the four corners continues from Thursday September 16 through Friday September 17 in a virtual format and live in Farmington. Call 505-386-0115 or visit filmfourcorners.com. The designer market, featuring local vendors selling fresh produce, artwork, clothing, food and more, will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 16 at Orchard Park around the corner Main and Orchard Avenue in downtown Farmington. Call 505-320-0615. A community reopening for the Four Corners Home for Children, 2103 W. Main St. in Farmington, will be 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 16. The event includes music, food, and discussions about building a stronger community. RSVP at 505-258-1029. Barryn vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 pm Thursday, September 16 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657. Beer choir, directed by Virginia Nickels Hircock, will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 16 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. To free. Call 505-278-8568. A screening of “Quarantine for two”, written by Jenni James, a Farmington native, will premiere at 7 p.m. Thursday, September 16 at Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., as part of the Four Corners Film Festival. Admission is $ 10. A Bells Across America celebration marking the anniversary of the adoption of the United States Constitution will take place at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 17 at Orchard Park in downtown Farmington. The event is presented by the Desert Gold Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and includes chants, speeches and a ringing ceremony. Oktoberfest, a fundraiser for the Farmington Museum Foundation, takes place on the patio of the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St., from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 17. The event features beer from the Lauter Haus Brewing Company, live German music and food. Admission is restricted to people 21 years of age and older. Tickets cost $ 35 at the museum gift shop or Lauter Haus Brewing Company, or they can be purchased from members of the foundation board. Call 505-599-1174. Terry martin performs at 6 p.m. on Friday, September 17 at 550 Brewing Taproom, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec. To free. Zia chicks will perform at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, September 17 at SunRay Park & ​​Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205 or visit sunraygaming.com. The 41st Annual Cancer Walkathon will be held at 7:30 am on Saturday, September 18 from the San Juan Regional Medical Center, 801 W. Maple St., at Berg Park in Farmington. Participants collect pledges or donations, and the event benefits Connelly Hospitality House and the San Juan Medical Foundation. Call 505-609-6813. Farmington Farmers Market returns 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, September 18 in the parking lot next to the Farmington Museum in Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce and homemade foods. Call 505-334-9496. Shiprock Farmer’s Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, September 18 in the parking lot of the chapter house in Shiprock. Call 505-278-7789, ext. 105, or send an email to [email protected] “Traditional knowledge of plants”, a free class focusing on how traditional people used plants for dyes, food, household items and other uses, will be held at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park near Browning Parkway in Farmington at 9 a.m. on Saturday, September 18. The cost is $ 3. Call 505-599-1422. A cleaning event presented by Farmington Clean & Beautiful and the Town of Farmington will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, September 18 in downtown Farmington as part of World Cleanup Day. To register as a volunteer, visit fmtn.org and click on the “World Cleanup Day” banner. The third annual Path to Wellness New Mexico Celebrating Recovery event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 18 at Brookside Park in Farmington. The event features information booths from local service providers, a teen suicide awareness forum, music, activities for children, and food vendors. Call 505-599-1492. The Car and Canvas Show, a benefit for Tres Rios Habitat for Humanity, will take place from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, September 18 in downtown Farmington. The event includes a car and motorcycle show, an arts and crafts fair, a street art competition and live music by the Sandstoners. To free. Visit tresrioshabitat.com. Comedy evening returns at 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 18 at SunRay Park & ​​Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield with performances by Manny Hernandez and Jonathan Gregory. Call 505-566-1205 or visit sunraygaming.com. Morgan miles takes place at 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 18 at the Tico Time River Resort, just south of the Colorado border on US Highway 550. Day passes are $ 24 and half-day passes are $ 24. day cost $ 15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com. Devil dram occurs at 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 19 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 NM Highway 511 in Blanco. To free. Call 505-632-0879. Through the roots performs at 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 19 at the Tico Time River Resort, just south of the Colorado border on US Highway 550. Day passes are $ 24 and half-day passes are $ 24. day are $ 15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com. Kirtland Farmers’ Market opens its season from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, September 20 in the Kirtland Town Hall parking lot, 47 County Road 6500 in Kirtland. Call 505-592-2551. Farmington Farmers Market will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21 in the parking lot next to the Farmington Museum in Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce and homemade foods. Call 505-334-9496 or register online at sanjuanmedicalfoundation.com. An open musical jam will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21 at the Three Rivers Tap & Game Room, 111 E. Main St. in downtown Farmington. To free. Call 505.325-6605. Shiprock Farmer’s Market will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23 in the parking lot of the Chapter Hall in Shiprock. Call 505-278-7789, ext. 105, or send an email to [email protected] The Aztec Farmers Market will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23 at Westside Plaza, 1409 W. Aztec Blvd. in Aztec. Call 505-634-6171. Quiz night takes place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. To free. Call 505-278-8568. José Villareal performs at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23 at Clancy’s Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. To free. Call 505-325-8176.

