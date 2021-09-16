Bollywood Roundup: Jasleen Royal, Badshah, Dilip Kumar, and more …

Jasleen Royal: I hope to inspire the girls to sing with all their hearts

Bombay– Singer Jasleen Royal is appreciated for her voice on the recent track ‘Ranjha’. Although this is not the first song that has brought her fame, she wants to continue to reach new heights to inspire more girls.

“I’m just trying to do my best. I hope I can inspire young girls to pick up the guitar, sing with all their hearts and create art, ”Jasleen told IANS.

The singer, who has appeared in films such as “Veere Di Wedding”, “Hichki”, “Phillauri” and “Gully Boy”, believes that it is only recently that the singers are receiving their due.

“There is definitely a gap since women started working very late. Our society has been really patriarchal, so we are now catching up, ”says Jasleen.

The young singer reveals that actor Sidharth Malhotra really liked his track ‘Ranjha’, before it was finalized for his film.

“Siddharth had personally loved this song and wanted it for his film. He has a great musical ear. For making it so visually appealing, I give full credit to my Music Director and Supervisor at Dharma, ”she says.

Badshah to appear on “Zee Comedy Show” as a special guest

Bombay– Rapper Badshah will share interesting anecdotes and spicy commentary as he appears as a special guest this weekend on ‘Zee Comedy Show’.

While the hilarious acts of all the comedians coupled with Mika Singh’s witty reactions and comments surely left everyone divided during the filming, it was the gossip from Chitrashi Rawat, Sugandha Mishra Bhosle and Sidharth Sagar that got the laughs. everybody. In fact, during the act, Sidharth tried out the role of Rakhi Sawant and left everyone surprised with his performance.

Obviously, Mika was quite amused by the performance and revealed an interesting thing about his connection to her. Leaving everyone stunned, the singer called Rakhi his best friend and also mentioned that he knew her better than anyone.

As Mika Singh opened up, “I’m a huge fan of Sidharth Sagar and his acts, but today he was in a whole different area, he put on a really phenomenal act. He played my best friend, Rakhi Sawant, and he really excelled. The energy he showed and the nuances he captured; they were screwed! I must add the accent that you kept throughout the act; it was perfect. No one knows Rakhi Sawant better than I do, so I can tell you that you did his mimicry very well.

While Mika Singh’s revelations and Badshah’s musical performances will command attention, one cannot miss the comedic acts of all the artists.

Dilip Kumar’s Twitter account closed, fans disappointed

Bombay– The official Twitter account of the late legendary actor Dilip Kumar is about to be closed. The announcement was made on his account on Wednesday.

Dilip Kumar spokesperson Faisal Farooqui informed Wednesday afternoon via a tweet: “After much discussion and deliberation and with the consent of Saira Banu ji, I have decided to shut down this well- beloved Dilip Kumar Saab. Thank you for your continued love and support. “

The announcement of the closure of the official Twitter account comes just months after the death of Dilip Kumar, who died on July 7 at the age of 98.

The veteran actor has been battling an age-related illness for the past few years and breathed his last at the city’s Hinduja Hospital.

On Wednesday, in reaction to the tweet announcing the closure of Dilip Kumar’s official Twitter account, his fans and followers expressed their disappointment at the decision. A section of followers also suggested using the account as a memorial to the late actor and continuing to share his old photos and videos through the same.

Tamannaah attacks “Telangana dialect” for “Seetimaarr”

Bombay– Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, whose latest release is sports action film ‘Seetimaarr’, says she has dubbed in the “Telangana dialect” for the first time in her career. The “dialect”, also known as Hyderabadi Telugu, is influenced by Deccani Urdu, Marathi and also Kannada.

Tamannaah plays the role of a kabaddi trainer named Jwala Reddy. She calls her character fierce and she’s never tried before.

She said, “I enjoyed the challenges associated with the film. As an actor, nothing better than to be appreciated for his performance. “

Tamannaah is also preparing for the release of “Maestro” and “Gurthunda Seethakalam”. His Hindi-language projects, ‘Plan A Plan B’ with Riteish Deshmukh, and the original Amazon Prime show ‘Yaar Dost’ with Maddock Films, are also slated for release.

Anand Mahindra tweets Ajay Devgn’s “Phool Aur Kaante” stunt for an advertisement

Bombay– Bollywood star Ajay Devgn recreated his iconic “Phool Aur Kaante” stunt for a commercial, but used trucks instead of the bikes he originally performed the stunt on.

Ajay’s entry in “Phool Aur Kaante”, his first film released in 1991, became very popular where he appeared standing, balancing on two moving motorcycles. Similar stunts have been repeated in a number of films such as “Son of Sardaar” and “De De De Pyaar De”.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra posted the video on his Twitter and wrote: “30 years ago in his Bollywood debut, Phool Aur Kaante, @ajaydevgn performed his original masterful act, the split . And now he’s doing it all over again, this time for Mahindra. Check out this space for more… “

“Phool Aur Kaante” also stars Madhoo, Aruna Irani, Jagdeep and Amrish Puri among others. This film was remade in Telugu under the name “Varasudu”. The film is loosely based on the Malayalam film ‘Parampara’ directed by Sibi Malayil where superstar Mammootty plays a dual role. (IANS)