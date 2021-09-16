Entertainment
Comedian / actor Jay Pharoah set to reign on the Wilbur stage
Kanye West wanted to talk to Jay Pharoah. It was the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards and West was arguably the greatest pop star on the planet. Pharoah was also a star – he had become a key player on Saturday Night Live – but he was not in the same universe as West.
Kanye West is Kanye West, Pharoah told the Herald, laughing ahead of his stand-up at the Wilbur on Friday.
The actor had always wondered if it would be embarrassing if he fell on one of the subjects of his impressions (he knows how to do Barack Obama, Will Smith, Eddie Murphy and dozens of others with shocking precision).
It was just tense, Pharaoh said. He talked to me for 10 minutes where he was from and told me real things. He said: People are starting to listen to you, so you have a responsibility when you put your craft in the spotlight to be truthful.
Pharoah agreed with West and always made sure to mix reverence and humor in his impressions. Of course, humor often gets the share of space lions.
The comedian left SNL in 2016, but he never stopped working. One of its mottos is: If you can do it, do it. He experienced it in 2021: he toured relentlessly, just finished hosting the second season of the Nickelodeon Unfiltered game show, starred in the Netflix romcom Resort to Love, and dropped his debut EP Spitting Image.
Best known for channeling Denzel Washington with weird and wonderful perfection, Pharoah says he’s been working on expanding his skills since he was in grade school.
I’ve been doing drama since I was 8, he said of his acting skills on Resort to Love. I was a theater kid and I played for a long time, in community theater, in school plays. Now I just come back to that.
I started rapping when I was 13, in addition to releasing his first EP. I’ve been rocking for almost two decades. But comedy is something that started out first, so that’s the path I took, but I’ve always had a passion for music.
With so much going on, Pharoah has an outlet for every artistic urge. His true love remains stand-up, which is good because what he can say about Wilbur’s stage can’t be repeated in a Nickelodeon show.
With stand-up, you have an outlet to speak your mind, and the charm of a good comedian is being able to speak the truth on stage not just about the world but about yourself, he said. . There are some things I would never say on stage at the Kids Choice Awards that I could say on Netflix or in a theater.
The stuff I say on stage, I can’t say hell on Nickelodeon, he continued with a big laugh. They would hire Nick Cannon to do the show I’m doing. They would ask Jerrod Carmichael to do it.
For tickets and details go to jaypharoahworld.com.
