Birmingham Squadron + Local Broadway Actor





Happy Thursday, Birminghamers! Here's everything you need to know about what's going on in town today, including the Birmingham Squadron's calendar post and some pretty cool photos of the protective stadium lighting on Tuesday night.

Possible light rain in the morning. High: 81 Low: 69.

A man from Jefferson County who pointed a laser pointer at the Sheriff’s office helicopter last April was sentenced to federal prison. (Birmingham crest) A local actor, Brandon mccall is set to make his Broadway debut in “The Lion King”. (Bham now) The developers completed a $ 45.6 million Birmingham Multifamily Project along the Lakeshore Corridor. (Birmingham Business Journal) Ready for professional basketball in Birmingham? Well the Birmingham Squadron has just announced its program for the inaugural season. (Birmingham crest) A search is underway to locate the family of a woman found dead by the side of the 5th Avenue South road in Birmingham. She has been identified as 42 years old Misty Dawn Davis-Beasley. (WIAT – CBS42.com) Birmingham’s favorite Your mom’s restaurant is one of the vendors who will serve food in the protection stage. (WIAT – CBS42.com) Today’s Birmingham Daily is brought to you by our friends at FTD, the most trusted name in flowers. FTD’s network includes more than 8,800 local florists in communities across the country. Send flowers to someone you love today and get 15% off your order. Click here to make someone feel good. Today in Birmingham:

Ed Southern signs copies of his book Fight Songs: a story of love and sport in a complicated south at the Alabama bookseller. (5:00 p.m..)

at the Alabama bookseller. (5:00 p.m..) Southern comedians team up for a hilarious fast-speed show at the StarDome Comedy Club. (7:00 p.m.)

Songs for a New World is a cycle of contemporary songs that weaves characters and story together, illuminating the timelessness of self-discovery. (7:30 p.m.) Birmingham notebook To verify Birmingham’s new Protective Life Stadium last night. Photos by @objectivityrach. (Instagram)

last night. Photos by @objectivityrach. (Instagram) Greater Birmingham Humanitarian Society needs help catching the person who was seen stealing equipment from the GBHS Adoption Center on Wednesday. If you recognize the individual, car or license plates, please call the police. (Facebook)

needs help catching the person who was seen stealing equipment from the GBHS Adoption Center on Wednesday. If you recognize the individual, car or license plates, please call the police. (Facebook) The National Weather Service in Birmingham sees a wet pattern in place across the region for the next few days. “(Facebook)

sees a wet pattern in place across the region for the next few days. “(Facebook) Birmingham City Government: 58 years ago today, the horrific bombing of our own 16th Street Baptist Church stole the lives of four precious girls, injured many more, and opened the eyes of the world to the evils of racism. (Instagram)

58 years ago today, the horrific bombing of our own 16th Street Baptist Church stole the lives of four precious girls, injured many more, and opened the eyes of the world to the evils of racism. (Instagram) Birmingham Zoo: “A muddy rhino is a happy rhino. #Rhino #SouthernWhiteRhino Ashley W., Animal Care Professional at Trails of Africa” ​​(Facebook)

“A muddy rhino is a happy rhino. #Rhino #SouthernWhiteRhino Ashley W., Animal Care Professional at Trails of Africa” ​​(Facebook) Celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month in Birmingham City Schools starts September 15 and ends October 15. The district proudly recognizes and honors the contributions, achievements and influence of the Latinx community. #HispanicHeritageMonth #bcsstrong. (Facebook) On behalf of our sponsors, please support the local news!

