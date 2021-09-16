Award-Winning Actress Jane Lynch to Appear in PLAYSTUDIOS myVEGAS Bingo App as a Celebrity | Business





LAS VEGAS – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 15, 2021– Mobile Developer Las Vegas PLAYSTUDIOS (Nasdaq: MYPS) has recruited one of Hollywood’s biggest and brightest personalities as she enters the popular genre of bingo. Multi-award-winning actress and host of NBC, a hugely popular reboot of The weakest linkJane lynch takes center stage in free-to-play myVEGAS Bingo mobile app. Lynch will begin her limited run as myVEGAS bingos debut Celebrity Caller on September 15th, bringing an exciting new dimension to the new PLAYSTUDIOS game. Players will hear Lynch calling bingo numbers, celebrating big wins, and injecting his signature dry wit into the energetic action. The partnership also allows players to unlock new Jane Lynch collectible badges as they play in the game, and they can redeem loyalty points for exclusive Jane Lynch merchandise. , including his famous holiday album, A little swingin Christmas, as well as other goodies via the myVIP loyalty program. Additionally, players can use their loyalty points to direct charitable contributions to Direct relief, one of the organizations supported by Lynch that provides emergency medical assistance and disaster relief in the United States and around the world. As a renowned artist and actress, Jane Lynch’s disproportionate personality makes her a bingo-born person, says Andrew Pascal, Founder, President and CEO of PLAYSTUDIOS. We knew the Hangar was a great addition to our game because you never know what it’s going to say, you just know it’s going to be hilarious. We were incredibly proud to see her join our PLAYSTUDIOS family as the first famous face of our myVEGAS Bingo application. It was a pleasure working with the team at PLAYSTUDIOS on their new mobile app and a fun way to support one of the charities I work with, commented Lynch. And hey, if this acting thing were to dry up, I could absolutely see a bright future for myself working on the Sunbelt Bingo circuit. Lynch, who recorded nearly four hours of dialogue for myVEGAS Bingo, is best known for her Emmy Award, Screen Actors Guild Award and her portrayal of Golden Globe-winning Sue Sylvester in Joy. She is currently the host of Weakest link and two-time NBC Emmy-winning host Hollywood game night. Additional TV credits include The wonderful Mrs. Maisel, Criminal minds, To party, and Two and a half men. Lynch’s movie credits include The Three Stooges, The 40-year-old virgin, Role models, Julie & Julia, A mighty wind, and Best of Show. His holiday album, A little Christmas swinging, is available on iTunes, Amazon and other outlets. myVEGAS Bingo expands the universe of virtual play and real-world rewards first introduced in award-winning PLAYSTUDIOS myVEGAS franchise, with all-new multiplayer social experiences, daily challenges and an expanded catalog of rewards from a global portfolio of hospitality, entertainment, travel and leisure brands. As players roam the virtual Las Vegas Strip, they earn loyalty points that can be redeemed for everything from hotel rooms and food and drink rewards, exclusive experiences, loot. wanted, etc. myVEGAS Bingo joins a line of top-rated PLAYSTUDIOS games, including MyVEGAS Slots, POP! Slot machines, MyKONAMI Slots, and MyVEGAS Blackjack, and the complete collection of PLAYSTUDIOS games are available for free download at ios, Android, Light up, and Facebook. About PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. PLAYSTUDIOS (Nasdaq: MYPS) is the developer and operator of free and award-winning casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company’s collection of original and published titles is powered by its revolutionary loyalty marketing platform playAWARDS, which enables players to earn real-world rewards from a portfolio of global brands in entertainment, retail, tech, travel, entertainment and games in 17 countries and four continents. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality and tech entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS brings together beautifully crafted mobile gaming content with an innovative loyalty platform to provide its players with an unparalleled entertainment experience and to its partners with actionable business information. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit playstudios.com. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915005872/en/ CONTACT: Rossetti Public Relations Amy rossetti [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEVADA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER PHILANTHROPY SOFTWARE MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY CELEBRITY ELECTRONIC GAMES PHILANTHROPY ENTERTAINMENT SOURCE: PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 15/09/2021 13:10 / DISC: 15/09/2021 13:11 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915005872/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.valdostadailytimes.com/news/business/award-winning-comedian-jane-lynch-to-appear-in-playstudios-myvegas-bingo-app-as-a-celebrity/article_3c83b116-3737-5efe-9f9a-4271eba116f1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos