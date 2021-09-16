Neon Holi Bollywood Party with DJ AM and DJ RealDeal Tickets, Sat, Sep 25, 2021 at 10:00 PM





Neon Holi Bollywood Party with DJ AM and DJ RealDeal Instant Karma Gifts First time in SF !!! Neon Holi Party Luminescent rings, luminescent necklace, luminescent paint, luminescent balloons, luminescent flower ball, LED sticks and LED balloons !!! Get ready for NEON HOLI With Bay Areas DJ AM and DJ RealDeal ENTRANCE AND TICKETS Release limited to $ 5, ONLINE ONLY. $ 10 Group admission of 5 or more, ONLINE ONLY. $ 15 Regular admission,, ONLINE ONLY. VIP $ 20 (no waiting in line, access to the exclusive zone) ONLINE ONLY. VIP bottle service ($ 350) plus taxes and tips Tickets @ http://Sulekha.com/HOLI RANGE. Music: Bollywood Bay Areas DJ AM Bay Areas DJ RealDeal 3 levels of entertainment Post your song requests on the event wall and they will be played overnight. Limit of 5 requests per person! THE NIGHT. SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 25 Event time: 9:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Location: Origin SF, 1538 Fillmore St, San Francisco, California Club photography will be taken overnight Follow our page to stay up to date on future club events and photos: https://www.facebook.com/instantkarmaconcerts PHOTOS OF PAST EVENTS MUMBAI SAMBA with CELEBRITY Guest BIPASHA BASU MUMBAI SAMBA with Indias # 1 DJ Akbar Sami MUMBAI SAMBA with Aftab SHIVDASANI a Indias # 1 DJ Suketu https://www.facebook.com/instantkarmaconcerts BIRTHDAYS. Are you celebrating your birthday? Send us a message and we can sort something out for you! Reduced entry for your group. Contact us directly on our page FOOTER. Over 21 years old only and a valid up-to-date ID is required. Proof of vaccination required. We accept: Passports / Driving license, Provisional. Please drink responsibly. Anniversary Packages: Celebrate in Style with Instant Karma >>>>> Call 408-579-9426 to reserve tables WHERE TO FIND US. https://www.facebook.com/instantkarmaconcerts

ABOUT INSTANT KARMA Instant Karma is a Bollywood promoter based in the Bay Area. We are the promoters who brought YOU the greatest events in Bay Area history. We have hosted Mega Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Jaqueline Fernandez, Ayushman Khurana, Sunny Leone, Sonu Sood, Prabhudeva, Badshah, Guru Randhawa, Mika Singh, Ritesh Deshmukh and the list goes on. We have also hosted some of India’s biggest DJs such as DJ Akbar Sami, DJ Suketu, DJ Akhtar, DJ Notorious, Spin-doctor, DJ Dharak and the list goes on. PARTY LIKE A BOLLYWOOD STAR ONLY WITH INSTANT KARMA

