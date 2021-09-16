The Omar I Knew: What The Wire Actor Michael K. Williams Taught My Jewish Students at NYU | JTA

(JTA) Between 2008 and 2011, one of the ways I survived the yeshiva was The Wire, HBO’s groundbreaking crime drama. Tosafot and Rambam all day, Brother Mouzone, Avon Barksdale and McNulty late at night.

Our beit midrash had a main lower part and an upper part going up a few steps. These are the low buildings and the high buildings. The fish pond in the garden was the docks. When one of my rabbis asked me about my love life, the scene of imprisoned Avon asking young Marlo how things were on the streets came to mind. I answered like Marlo: it’s all in the game.

I can own my strangeness, but I was not alone. A friend who had attended private schools and elite universities in the UK before moving to Israel to work in tech, his life was about as far removed from the Baltimore ghettos as possible told me that he loved The Wire so much because I can relate to the characters so well.

As ridiculous and outrageous as it may be, it is a testament to The Wire’s unique brilliance. I can only assume that if Ashkenazi Orthodox Jews responded in this way to The Wire, then other cultural subgroups were riveted as well.

Calling it the greatest TV show of all time is too simplistic. It’s a serious contender for the most powerful presentation and cutting edge critique of downtown America, as relevant today as it was released. Where The Sopranos is a microscopic five-season hotbed of a single individual, The Wire has hundreds. My havruta in Cambridge, an English literature student who first introduced me to the show, made the astute point that The Wire can usefully be compared to a Dickensian novel in which the central character is the town of London. The central character of The Wire is the city of Baltimore.

Yet even in the midst of all this glare, a character especially stood out. Omar Little, a creepy stick-up artist who nonetheless lived by a code of honor, stole almost every scene he appeared in. As The Guardian once said, if The Wire is a cult, then Omar is a cult within a cult.

The actor who played Omar Little, Michael K. Williams, died last week on the eve of Rosh Hashanah at the age of 54. Years after the show aired, I had the privilege of meeting Williams. His passing and the memories he brought back suggested what society in general and the Jewish community in particular can learn from the life he lived.

In 2015, I started working as a rabbi at the Bronfman Center for Jewish Life at New York University. Downtown Manhattan has more than its fair share of famous people, and one day the man I could only think of as Omar literally pushed me around. Any desire to respect his privacy was overwhelmed by my excitement. Far from being annoyed by my intrusion, he was very kind and even agreed to record a Shana Tovahhi to our community. We arranged for coffee a few weeks later.

Humble, gracious, curious, this is how I would describe this cafe.

I asked a few questions about The Wire. Was the Sunday truce when warring gangs lay down their arms really a thing? I told him how many Jews were obsessed with the show and completely baffled him when I showed him the brilliantCounter Omar Omer.

We spoke personally. He told me that the money he made with The Wire had been spent, but that he had a new opportunity coming up and the winnings would be put to good use. He told me about his family and his intention to spend Thanksgiving with his mom, siblings, and extended family. I told him about my mother-in-law who was battling cancer. He empathized and recommended various CBD oils for his pain relief.

I told him about my work with students at NYU and he told me about his nephew who recently left prison after 20 years and the HBO documentary Raised in the System they made together focusing on the pipeline. school-prison. He wanted to find audiences for the documentaries’ message. I wanted to find a way for our community to seriously think about criminal justice. We have decided to work together.

Few of the tributes in recent days have focused on Michaels’ work as an activist, but I’m reasonably convinced that if he could pick one of his works that people would watch after his death, it would be High in the system.

Shortly before Passover, in the spring of 2019,the Bronfman Center and the Orthodox Unions Jewish Learning Initiative on the NYU campus hosted Michael for a screening of the documentary and a panel discussion. It is impossible to watch the documentary and not be heartbroken at the life of beautiful young people who get sucked into the prison industrial complex. In 45 minutes, the documentary takes the viewer from an outsider at the problem to a passionate believer that incarceration rates are a national priority problem that must and can be corrected. Still, the stars of the evening weren’t Michael and the documentary, but the guests he brought with him to tell their stories. Dominic Dupont, Michaels’ nephew and documentary partner, was recently released after two decades behind bars for murder. He said he treated the prison like a university, obtained counseling degrees and became an inspiration to other inmates by helping them change their lives. Derrick Hamilton, who spent 27 years in prison for a crime he did not commit, learned the law on his own inside and overturned his conviction and those of many of his wrongly convicted fellow inmates. Dana Rachlin, a young Jewish woman and frequentcollaborateralong with Michael, came with a dozen black teenagers whom she called her children. Dana had founded acharitywho worked with Brooklyn school children with the highest school-to-prison graduation rate. His work aimed to break this pipeline and had achieved remarkable success. Awe and humility are my lasting memories of the evening. A packed house of Jewish students thought deeply about what incarceration and freedom could look like, and how justice could be structured around atonement for crimes and self-improvement rather than around of punishment. Without exception, the students who spoke to me afterwards, none of whom were from an activist background, expressed how much they would bring the evening to their seder tables. Michael, Dominic, Derrick and Dana stayed for dinner after the event, sharing stories, taking photos, answering questions. Schmoozing. In addition to telling their critically important stories, they had also come to meet the audience, hear their stories and find common ground. A friend of mine, the rabbi of an Orthodox synagogue in the UK, saw my Facebook posts about the event and got Derrick and Dana to talk to his community. After the event, Michael told me that if the Black and Jewish communities could work together, nothing could stop us. Michael wanted to tell the story of his own community, but at the same time expressed a genuine curiosity for the Jewish community. We talked about doing a series of conversations with each other about the Book of Exodus, the original story of slavery and liberation and its relevance to our time. One day he was in the building at the same time as Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, the Chief Rabbi of the United Kingdom, and expressed interest in meeting the man I had described to him as the first Jewish thinker, a man obsessed with Justice. Students meeting Rabbi Sacks worked overtime, otherwise the king would have met the Lord. Michel wasopen about his struggles with drug addiction and died of a suspected drug overdose. His passing has been on my mind throughout this week of preparation for Yom Kippur. It seems appropriate to reflect on what we can all learn from those facing battles similar to Michael’s. Maimonides lists the threefold requirement of teshuva, or repentance, such as confession (vidui), regret (charata) and determination for the future (kabala latid). I haven’t seen a greater lived example of the struggle to experience these three elements than those who struggle to overcome addiction. These people that I have had the privilege of knowing, like Michael, for whom every day is a challenge, show us the truth that we would do well to remember, that teshuva is not something that is reached, a destination reached. On the contrary, teshuvah, like healing from addiction, is an ongoing process and struggle that is never completed but requires constant work and regular review. While Michael went through many struggles, he simultaneously used his history, fame, and innate genius to help others. And he did it with humility and a smile.

No matter how awesome Omar Little is, Michael K. Williams was infinitely taller. May his memory be a blessing.

