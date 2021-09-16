Obituary: Ken Hutchison, actor who had roles in Straw Dogs and Just a Boys’ Game

Death: August 9, 2021.

KEN Hutchison, who died at the age of 72, was an actor who will probably be best remembered for his lead roles in two 1970s television plays by Peter McDougall. Screened as part of BBC TV’s Play for Today segment, Just Another Saturday (1975) and Just a Boys’ Game (1979), were both directed by John Mackenzie, who would oversee The Long Good Friday.

In Just Another Saturday, Hutchison appeared alongside Billy Connolly as a conductor on a walk to the Orange Lodge. In Just a Boys’ Game, he played a dual role with Frankie Miller as an inept drunkard unable to cope with his domestic responsibilities.

Hutchison has appeared in five Play for Todays in total, including Mackenzie’s production of Alan Garner’s cult classic, Red Shift (1978). He also appeared in the series’ very first edition, alongside Kinks frontman Ray Davies in The Long Distance Piano Player (1970), written by Alan Sharp.

His last Play for Today saw him take the helm of A Gift From Nessus (1980), Bill Craig’s adaptation of William McIlvanney’s 1968 novel about a traveling salesman whose life is turned upside down.

Hutchison’s first big-screen roles are as one of Susan George’s abusers in Sam Peckinpah’s violent thriller Straw Dogs (1971), set in Cornwall. The director’s attempts to foster a gang mentality among his British actors once saw him call on Hutchison to wrestle, quickly kicking his actor in the face. When Hutchison arrived on set the next day with cuts and bruises, Peckinpah shouted, “What happened to you?”, Having forgotten about the laddish heckling the night before.

Another time, Hutchison was dragged out of his bed in the middle of the night by Peckinpah for an outdoor drinking bout in Land’s End. Peckinpah contracted pneumonia and production was temporarily halted.

Hutchison played a leading role in Wrath of God (1972), playing 1920s Irish adventurer Emmett Keogh facing Robert Mitchum’s alcoholic priest, whom he teamed up with after being trapped in smuggling from weapons in revolutionary Central America.

Towards the end of filming, Hutchison cut himself on broken glass. Only a bandage hastily applied by Mitchum’s wife, Dorothy, saved him. With Hutchison appearing in every scene of the film, his insurers shut down production for a month in order for him to heal.

In a 1989 interview with The Herald, Hutchison discussed dancing at a party with Rita Hayworth – whose appearance in The Wrath of God was her last movie role – while filming an episode of the series. BBC Scotland television show, The Justice Game. Hutchison expressed her surprise at how well Hayworth could dance, after which she pointed out that she had teamed up with Gene Kelly and Fred Astaire on screen.

Beyond these missteps, there was an advantage in Hutchison’s acting that served him well in playing a stream of villains with charismatic abandon. He went on to play a leading role in As an Eilean (From the Island) (1993), the very first Gaelic feature film, playing a widowed director in a merger of two Iain Crichton Smith stories.

Ken Hutchison was born in Leslie, Fife, and got his break working at the Theater Royal, Nottingham. After applying for a job at Nottingham Playhouse, he was appointed chief pilot and dared to take the stage by the theater’s artistic director, John Neville.

Hutchison made his debut in Romeo and Juliet, followed by tours like Hamlet and Henry V before appearing in Coriolanus at the Old Vic.

He made his television debut with roles in Z Cars (1969) and Dixon of Dock Green (1969). There was an uncredited appearance in Stuart Burge’s production of Julius Caesar (1969) and guests in episodes of The Protectors (1974), Sutherland’s Law (1974) and The Sweeney (1975).

He appeared in five episodes of Colin Welland’s amateur rugby club-based series The Wild West Show (1975), and joined the fourth series of The Onedin Line (1976). He made a dynamic Heathcliff to Kay Adshead’s Cathy in Hugh Leonard and David Snodin’s five-part television adaptation of Emily Bronte’s novel Wuthering Heights (1978). That same year, he appeared in Sweeney’s second big-screen spin-off, Sweeney 2 (1978).

In 1982 he played Mac Murphy, the manager of a struggling lower league football club in the children’s drama series Murphy’s Mob (1982). The same year, he played Jimmy Dickenson, captain of a real underage football team in Neville Smith’s drama The World Cup: A Captain’s Tale (1982).

He starred alongside Siobhan Redmond in Ball on the Slates (1989), written by Bryan Elsley for Channel Four’s 4Play video series. Hutchison and Redmond played a couple in crisis after four Labor MPs died in a car crash. In Blonde Fist (1991), he was the stray father of Margi Clarke’s future boxer. Her last television credit was in a 1999 episode of long-running crime drama The Bill.

Despite Hutchison’s retirement from acting, the availability of many of the programs he appeared in, either online or on archive stations, led him to be discussed on fan forums. televisions, where contributors warmly spoke of his captivating presence as an actor.

He is survived by two daughters and two sons.