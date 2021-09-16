ColorFest 2021 is here! | Pagosa Daily Post News Events and Video for Pagosa Springs Colorado





The ColorFest 2021 activities will kick off this Friday evening, September 17 with the Passport to Pagosa Wine & Food Festival. The gastronomic festival will begin at 6 p.m. on the sports ground of the municipal park on Hermosa Street. Tickets for this event are sold out. However, for those who have purchased tickets, there will be a special check-in area for reserved seats, sponsors and pilots. General Admission ticket holders will proceed to the main entrance gate where you will be admitted, receive your glass of wine, and move on to great food, wines and music. Dreem Machine will be the entertainment throughout the evening. Bring your taste buds as you’ll vote for the coveted Peoples Choice Award. Food and desserts as well as a wide selection of wines will be at your disposal. Saturday morning, starting at around 7:30 a.m., more than 35 hot air balloons will take off in the city center. They will be launched from the vacant lot adjacent to the resort hotel and the bank. Spectators will be able to see the balloons from many locations around the city. Do not park on Hot Springs Blvd. and block traffic. There is plenty of parking downtown to enjoy the balloons. Aspen House Services will also be hosting the Color Run which will start in Town Park at 7:00 am. This fun run / walk takes place mostly along the downtown cobblestone walkways along the San Juan River. Watch the balloons launch as you splash color across 5 stations! The more white you wear, the more colorful you will be. You can register on the morning of the event. On Saturday afternoon, the Bands and Brews event kicks off at 4 p.m. Local and regional breweries will share their craft beer creations and also compete for the Peoples Choice and Brewers Choice awards. There will be a special check-in area for people who purchased their tickets in advance. Same-day registrants will check in and can do so by cash or credit card. ID will be verified for beer tasting tickets. Beer tasting tickets are available for $ 30, which includes a tasting glass. If you don’t want to taste the beers but still want to attend, general tickets are $ 10. Participants can also buy wine by the glass. The kids can have a great time at the Bounce House which will be at the event and there will be an array of food vendors to satisfy your hunger. The musical program begins at 4 p.m. with Lisa Saunders and the Caborado Band. Their array of musical talents and energy will blow you away. At 6 p.m., Felix y Los Gatos will perform and close the evening. Another energetic group with a wide range of musical talents will have you dancing. The nighttime glow from the hot air balloon will begin to form a little after 7 p.m. The silhouettes of the balloons are a sight to behold. Hot air balloon viewing can be seen from Hot Springs, Hermosa, or the sidewalks along Highway 160. Sunday morning concludes the ColorFest activities with another morning hot air balloon launch; this time on the west side of town. From around 7:30 a.m., the balloons will be launched into the areas of the PLPOA Recreation Center, Crossroads Christian Fellowship and vacant lots and parking lots around the area. The weekend is filled with music, fun and lots of activities. However, it’s time to try and get a reader to see some colors. Although the colors are not at their peak, they do peak and change a bit on the surrounding passes. For more information on the event to purchase tickets, visit www.pagosachamber.com and click on the ColorFest graphic under Chamber and Community News. Marie Jo Coulehan Mary Jo Coulehan is the Executive Director of the Pagosa Springs Chamber of Commerce and also sits on a number of local and state boards.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pagosadailypost.com/2021/09/15/2021-colorfest-is-here/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos