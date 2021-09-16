State of radicalization: behavioral factors in the rise of the terrorist isolated actor

Although domestic terrorism has always existed in the United States, and to varying degrees and in different manifestations in most countries, the dominant threat in the run-up to the 9/11 attacks has been from foreign terrorist organizations (FTO). The FTO’s sense of threat was heightened by the double bombing of US embassies in East Africa in 1998, and the attack on the USS Cole in Yemen in 2000. While most Americans have heard nothing about it al-Qaeda and Osama bin Laden weeks after 9/11, many law enforcement and intelligence actors were already well aware of the threat posed by foreign terrorist groups.

In response to the catastrophic terrorist attacks of September 11, the United States and much of the Western world immediately stepped up their security posture with dramatic actions ranging from the development of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to specific target hardening measures. in the public and private sectors. sectors. Security around air travel has changed dramatically with the fortification of cabin doors and more in-depth passenger screening, the number of security cameras in major cities has increased exponentially, and we have officially entered the age of seeing. something, say something.

While the constantly evolving terrorist tactics and government countermeasures are often described as a game of Whac-A-Mole, leading to the development of new threats such as shoe bombs and garment bombs, a response much larger and more significant behavioral has taken place. that changed the nature of the terrorist threat. In the years preceding and immediately after September 11, those who embarked on the path of radicalization to mobilization often adopt behaviors likely to be detected by law enforcement or intelligence agencies. Among the most suspect were trips to areas known to host terrorist training camps. With no-fly lists and heightened travel security, travel between the United States and these places has become more difficult.

Prior to September 11, a potential terrorist often followed a path that began with some type of contact with a terrorist propagandist or recruiter who was adept at identifying vulnerable people in the community, at school or at work, or in prison. . Over time, these initial contacts or exposures to radical people and messages more often took place online, but the primary mode was still face-to-face contact. As a new recruit increasingly radicalized and began to identify with a terrorist cause or ideology, they usually immersed themselves in a group, further strengthening their identity and often being scrutinized by group leaders like a true believer. After fully accepting the ideology and joining a group, the recruits received clear, powerful and persistent messages. true believers don’t set on their hands, they work. Once convinced that action was needed, a recruit could travel overseas to attend training camps and receive funds and instructions to execute an attack before returning home.

At every step of the journey from radicalization to mobilization, leaders of a terrorist group had the opportunity to vet the new recruit to ensure she did not pose an operational security risk and that she had the ability to conduct a successful attack. Individuals who seemed unstable for whatever reason were usually rejected, sometimes kicked out of groups if they were deemed too risky. Anyone with signs of mental illness was likely to be excluded from the group not only because of the perception that they could be unpredictable or unreliable, but because leaders did not want the perspective of their group members. be crazy. This selection effect served both operational and public relations purposes.

“In addition to the rise of the lone terrorist who is likely to be radicalized and recruited from the privacy and comfort of their own home, there is the fact that the lone actor is more likely to have a mental illness.”

Due to the dramatic security changes after September 11, travel to meet and train with terrorist group leaders and combatants has become increasingly difficult. Recruits were more likely to be intercepted and apprehended on their way to a camp. The detention and interrogation of a terrorist-in-training posed a serious threat to the survival of an FTO. Cells could be discovered and communications and funding could be traced back to the nucleus of the group. This path from radicalization to mobilization was no longer viable.

As the path of radicalization-mobilization evolved, there was a confluence of two major factors in the years following September 11. Cellular communication devices have become increasingly ubiquitous and affordable, smaller and more likely to be constant companions for the masses. Coinciding with the introduction of the smartphone and easy mobile internet access, the most notable terrorist organizations began to promote the idea of ​​lone jihad in their high-gloss pieces of propaganda. Often referred to as lone wolf attacks, the new direction of the terrorist leaders was for the true believer to use all weapons at his disposal, including guns, knives, vehicles, and even stones, to attack his ideological enemies wherever. they find them. Online forums, magazines and possibly social media platforms have influenced and disseminated violent extremist narratives and encouraged violent activity. It was no longer necessary to meet a recruiter, join a group and travel to train and sift; all that was required was an internet connection, acceptance of the cause, and a willingness to use violence to advance or defend the cause.

As travel and in-person checking were no longer prerequisites for becoming a terrorist, neither was mental stability. In this new model of radicalization, the selection effect no longer influences participation in terrorist activity. Barriers that could have prevented a person with severe mental illness from being drawn into a violent ideology had been removed. Anyone could join the fight.

From a behavioral perspective, the shift from group terrorism to single actor terrorism is of crucial importance. Over time, the role of mental illness has become central to the evolution of the modern terrorist threat. There have even been a few evidence recruiters deliberately trying to lure people with mental illness into extremist ideologies. Research suggests that 43% of lone actor terrorists had a history of mental illness and that the odds of a lone actor having a mental illness were 13.49 times higher than the odds of a group actor having a mental illness. Other research found that 25 percent of FTO-inspired lone actors had a diagnosed mental disorder, which is closer to the general population’s baseline rate, but significantly lower than that of single-issue-inspired lone actors (52 per cent) such as anti-abortion, environmentalism and animal rights. It is important to note that research has consistently found that people with mental illnesses are no more likely to be violent than anyone else in the general population. Only a small number of people with mental illness contribute to the overall rate of violence in the United States, and those with severe mental illness are much more likely to be the victims than the perpetrators of violent crimes. Mental illness is therefore not considered to be causal in terrorism, nor as a facilitator, but can be a contributing factor and one of the many drivers of the individual journey towards violence. The presence of mental illness can lead to certain vulnerabilities that can potentially lead to radicalization.

Today we are at a very difficult crossroads where several key behavioral factors unique to the post 9/11 environment converge with an extremely complex and dynamic socio-political landscape. Along with the rise of the lone terrorist who is likely to be radicalized and recruited from the privacy and comfort of their own home, there is the fact that the lone actor is more likely to have a mental illness. Currently, one in five Americans and one in six Europeans suffer from some type of mental illness, and the Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) has forecast that mental health and addiction disorders will soon overtake all physical illnesses as the leading cause of disability worldwide. It is also important to recognize the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on mental health, with around half of adults (47%) reporting negative mental health effects related to worry or stress from the pandemic, according to the most recent report. Kaiser Family Foundation Study. The annual American Psychological Associations America Stress Survey says the COVID-19 pandemic has already resulted in significant mental distress, with almost half (48%) of those surveyed saying their stress levels have increased compared to before the pandemic. Public health emergencies, including pandemics, cast a very long shadow on behavioral health. UK research by the National Health Service and Center for Mental Health predicts that demand levels for mental health care will likely reach two to three times current capacity in the post-pandemic 3-5 year window. The impact on mental health is likely to continue long after the physical threat subsides and could worsen for several years afterward. New findings published in the journal Psychological Sciences suggest that the COVID-19 pandemic may contribute to political violence. Directly or indirectly, there appears to be a clear link between the pandemic, stress / mental health and violence, some of which will likely be associated with extremist ideologies.

The most recent Bulletin of the National Threat Advisory System of the United States Department of Homeland Security clearly states that we are in a very complex and dynamic threat stream characterized by the risk of “grievance-based” violence. Right now there are a lot of grievances to circulate. Strong feelings

on the ongoing global pandemic, including views on masks, vaccines and government mandates, as well as emotions related to events in Afghanistan, the economy, natural disasters and many other issues, contribute all to the general socio-political environment. Together or alone, these factors can act as accelerators in the process of radicalization and on the path to violence. The influence of behavioral factors related to the risk of terrorism or extremist violence is as or even greater than 9/11 and will require that all types of practitioners and professionals know the human factors related to homeland security and remain vigilant about it. the changing landscape.