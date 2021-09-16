Museum of Discovery’s “Tinkerfest” returns for its 10th year

Entertainment options in Arkansas this weekend:

AMUSING

The museum’s “DIY festival”

For the 10th year, the Museum of Discovery, 500 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, is holding its “DIY festival”, 9 am-3pm Saturday, celebrating “innovation, exploration and discovery while uniting technology with artisans, artists and families” through more than 30 activities, all outdoors, according to a statement.

Guests of all ages can use raw materials and tools to create machines, launch rockets, and explore art. Construction activities include the construction of a full-scale bridge (via main sponsor Kiewit-Massman Construction), Matchbox car ramp, car teardown, drone demonstrations, chain reactions, games of water and Lego building challenges.

As part of the museum’s covid-19 protocols, a limited number of tickets will be available in two hour increments from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Tickets will also allow visitors to enter the museum all day. .

“Tinkerfest” activities are included in the regular daily museum admission $ 10; $ 8 for children ages 1-12, seniors, teachers, City of Little Rock employees, and serving and retired military personnel; free for children under 1 year old and for members. Visit museumofdiscovery.org.

THEATER

Andrea Robinson (top) plays Truvy with Laura Grimes as Shelby in “Steel Magnolias” at the Argenta Community Theater. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette / Warren McCullough)

‘Steel Magnolias’

Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main St., North Little Rock, opens production of Robert Harling’s “Steel Magnolias” at 7 p.m. today with additional shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday to Saturday and September 24 to 25, 7 p.m. on September 24 and 2 p.m. Sunday and September 26.

Six southern women meet for a chat at a barbershop in the fictional parish of Chinquapin, Louisiana, and share their lives. The cast: Patti Airoldi as M’lynn, Kayren Grayson Baker as Clairee, Laura Grimes as Shelby, Andrea Robinson as Truvy, Beth Ross as Annelle and IJ Routen as Ouiser. Heather Norris directs, with music by Charlotte Taylor, costumes by Samantha Key and scenography by James Norris.

The doors open an hour before the curtain. Members of the public are required to show proof of vaccination upon arrival at the venue and are asked to remain masked unless actively eating or drinking during the performance. Exceptions will be made for people with a medical or religious exemption. Tickets cost $ 35. Call (501) 353-1443 or visit argentacommunitytheater.org/buy-tickets.

PB “Miracle Worker”

Scenes from the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas “The miracle worker” by William Gibson, at 7 pm Friday to Saturday and 2 pm Sunday as the inaugural production of the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Central Black Box Theater, 623 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. Anna Grace Bailey plays Annie Sullivan with Lily Jennings as Helen Keller. The sponsor is Simmons Bank. Tickets are $ 18, $ 13 for seniors and center members, $ 10 for students. Call (870) 536-3375 or visit asc701.org.

Science Fiction Readers’ Theater

The Pocket Theater, 170 Ravine St., Hot Springs, offers a “Science fiction theater” Readers ‘Theater at 7 p.m. Saturday, featuring an essay on the mysteries of space, “The Million Year Picnic” from Ray Bradbury’s “Martian Chronicles” and Orson Welles’ 1938 radio play “War of the Worlds “. Free entry. Call (501) 623-8585 or visit pockettheatre.com.

Jonesboro ‘Footloose’

The Jonesboro Arts Foundation stages “Footloose the Musical” (music by Tom Snow, lyrics by Dean Pitchford, book by Pitchford and Walter Bobbie, based on the film of the same name, additional songs by Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins and Jim Steinman) at 6 p.m. Saturday, Monday and September 25 , 2 p.m. Sunday and September 26 at the Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe Ave., Jonesboro. Tickets are $ 18 and $ 16, $ 16 and $ 14 for children, seniors, military, and students, faculty, and staff at Arkansas State University. Call (870) 935-2726 or visit foajonesboro.org.

“CHILDREN Jungle Book”

The stage of the Young Players of the Royal Theater “Kids from Disney’s Jungle Book” (music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman, Robert B. Sherman and Terry Gilkyson with additional lyrics by Marcy Heislet, book adapted from the classic screenplay from the Disney animated film by Larry Clemmons and “The Jungle Book” by Rudyard Kipling), 7 p.m. today- Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Royal Theater, 111 S. Market St., Benton. The sponsor is the Valhalla restaurant and the ax throwing. Tickets cost $ 15; $ 12 for people aged 60 and over, military and college students; $ 6 for students up to grade 12. Visit theroyalplayers.ticketleap.com; for more information call (501) 315-5483 (LIVE).

MUSIC

Singer Genine LaTrice Perez and pianist Karen Walwyn perform with the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra today in their free Celebrate Little Rock, Together concert at Little Rocks Robinson Center Performance Hall. The concert will also be broadcast live on the big screen in the Dunbar district. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Simultaneous broadcasting of concerts

The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra will simultaneously broadcast its “Celebrate Little Rock, Together” concert at 7:30 p.m. today at Robinson Center Performance Hall on an outdoor display on West 15th Street and South Chester Street near Philander Smith College in the Dunbar neighborhood of Little Rock.

Admission to simulcast is free; participants are encouraged to take their own chairs. Book free tickets to the in-person concert at Robinson, 426 W Markham St., Little Rock, at arkansassymphony.org/togetherlr.

The community of Dunbar was home to composer Florence Price, whose orchestration of her “Piano Concerto in One Movement” will receive its world premiere during the concert with pianist Karen Walwyn as soloist. The program also includes part of Antonin Dvorak’s “New World” Symphony, music by Leonard Bernstein and George Gershwin and Genine LaTrice Perez singing songs by Aretha Franklin.

Call (501) 666-1761 or visit ArkansasSymphony.org.

Park performance

The Conway Symphony Orchestra opens its 2021-22 season with a concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Laurel Park, 2310 Robinson Ave., Conway. Music director Israel Getzov will be on the podium; the orchestra will play “all your favorite classics from Bugs Bunny to” Lord of the Rings “,” according to a press release, including “The Stars and Stripes Forever” by John Philip Sousa and selections from “The American Scene” by an Arkansas native William Grant Still. Free entry; take a picnic, a picnic blanket and / or garden chairs; leave the animals at home. Call (501) 269-1066 or visit ConwaySymphony.org Where facebook.com/conwaysymphonie.

“Broken standards”

The Muses Project offers a cabaret-style program combining 150 years of early Western European music (1600-1750) with American big band and jazz standards from the first half of the 20th century (1910-50) in “Broken Standards: Fascinating Rhythm” 6 p.m. today-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Muses Cultural Arts Center, 428 Orange St., Hot Springs. Tickets are $ 35, free for artists, students and teachers who call to register before today (501) 609-9811. Sunday morning is sold out; call to be placed on a waiting list. Covid-19 protocols include checking temperatures at the door; masks are optional and social distancing is recommended.

Arkansas Tech University brass perform on Saturday for Brass in the Clouds at Mount Nebo State Park. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

“Brass in the clouds”

Arkansas Tech University Trombone Choir and Tuba / Euphonium, Trumpet and French Horn Ensembles perform for the annual “Brass in the clouds” concert, 6:45 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Point in Mount Nebo State Park, 16728 Arkansas 155, Dardanelle. The program will include works by Erik Morales, Eric Ewazen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Gary Schlecta, John Stevens and John Williams. Take a blanket or a chair. Free entry. Call (479) 229-3650 or (479) 968-0368 or visit atu.edu/music.

ETC.

‘African Violets 101’

Danny Tidwell of the Arkansas African Violet Society will deliver a talk titled “African Violets 101” for the Mount Holly Garden series, Saturdays at 9 a.m. in the shadow of the historic 1889 Bell House at Mount Holly Cemetery, 1200 Broadway, Little Rock. Suggested donation benefits cemetery projects. Free parking is available inside the cemetery. Call (501) 372-3372 or email [email protected]