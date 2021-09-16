Bollywood connections from the pioneer of Make In India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate his 71st birthday on Thursday September 17th. He is without a doubt one of the most popular Indian prime ministers.

After all, the Prime Minister focused on the younger generations and created the confidence in their minds to vote for him. Before becoming Prime Minister of India, he was Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014 and is a Member of Parliament for Varanasi.

As CM of Gujarat he took the state to another level. From its roads, its infrastructure to the corporate sector, Modi has developed every section with great grace and dedication.

So, on this basis, all of India elected him Indian Prime Minister in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Interestingly, not only ordinary people but also our Bollywood celebrities are very much related to Narendra Modi. His ideology, his thoughts, his concepts have always been favored by many Bollywood celebrities.

On this special occasion of PM Modis’ birthday, here are some Bollywood connections from the popular Prime Minister.

Salman khan

Bhaijaan Salman Khan has always been known as the man with the heart of gold. His social work has always been applauded by many people. So, there should be no wonder of Bhais’ connection with PM Modi for social welfare. The duo shared a good rapport with each other even before becoming Prime Minister of India. Salman was previously seen flying kites with Modi at a festival in 2014, the photos of which had gone viral. The actor has also been associated with Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and continues to praise the Prime Minister whenever possible.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar seems to be Narendra Modi’s biggest admirer. After all, the actor recently directed the movie Toilet Ek Prem Katha, based on the most ambitious initiatives of Modis, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Akshay is a fan of the Modis Clean India campaign and Maan Ki Baat. He also used to meet Modi before the latter took the prime minister’s seat.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn has always been a constant supporter of Narendra Modi. Ajay has known Modi since his days as Chief Minister of Gujarat. However, after becoming prime minister, Ajay began to keep his distance from Modi as he believed people would tie up the motive for his meetings.

Amitabh Bachchan

Shehenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan never hesitates to show his sympathy and admiration for Modi. Big B has been the regular face of many government programs where it has promoted many government programs. Their friendship is so strong that Modi even wished the actor on his birthday.

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher is undoubtedly considered the greatest follower of Modis’ ideologies and his stratagems. He has always spoken out on the Modi government’s plans. He was even once called Chamcha de Modi, and he is proud of it.

Aamir Khan

As we all know, demonetization was probably the biggest step the Modi government took to pull the black money chain. However, after his decision, people had to go through many problems. But, one of the Bollywood celebrities, Aamir Khan respected his demonetization decision as he was quoted as telling NDTV, I know ordinary people are facing the problem and I am sad about it. Our Prime Minister has taken a good initiative and we must support it.

Kajol

Even the actors, the actresses too, do not have a good relationship with Narendra Modi. And, one of them is none other than superstar actress Kajol. Despite her films, Kajol has always taken initiative in various social activities and one of them is the Help A Child Reach 5 campaign. Last year the actress had met PM Modi about the campaign, which raises awareness of the importance of good hand washing habits around the world. About her meeting with Modi, the actress said: It went very well. One of the main things he (Modi) came up with, he said it’s not the habit that you change, but it’s their thought process that tells them it’s good and it is bad.

Paresh rawal

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal also met Narendra Modi in 2013 with Akshay Kumar. The actor is said to have met Modi when he was CM of Gujarat, where he discussed the development of the University of Sports and Sports Activities in the state. The actor has always supported his goals and vision for the development of India.

John Abraham

Bollywood macho man John Abraham first met Narendra Modi in 2013. However, after meeting Narendra Modi, people thought John was ready to join politics. But later John himself clarified the news by saying that he had met Modi for a social cause. He said he had discussed the wildlife of the Gir forest in Gujarat and its conservation. Well done Jean! You had taken a very good step for a social cause.

Hema Malini

Bollywood dream girl Hema Malini is also currently a Member of Parliament. However, her ties to Narendra Modi have been strong since she joined politics as a BJP candidate in 1999. Since then, she has always admired Modis’ growth and development ideology. Their connection is also considered strong as Modi attended the wedding reception for the Hemas’ youngest daughter, Ahana Deol, in February 2014.

Shatrugan Sinha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always received various invitations from the biggest celebrities. However, due to his busy schedule, he could not attend every occasion. But when Bollywood shotgun Shatrughan Sinha invited him to his son Kussh’s wedding, he attended. The Prime Minister also blessed the newly married couple and took a photo with the whole family.

Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle

In November 2013, Modi met the nation’s magical voice, Lata Mangeshkar and her sister, another Indian song sensation, Asha Bhosle, at the inauguration of a hospital in Pune. At that time, Modi was running for Prime Minister of India. However, he still made an impression on Lata Mangeshkar as she expressed her feelings about Modi by saying: Narendrabhai is like a brother to me and I wish him all the best. We should see him as the prime minister of the country. This is the wish of all of us.

Shah Rukh Khan

Well, this one is the surprise edition of the list because Shah Rukh Khan never spoke about the ideology of Prime Minister Narendra Modis. However, he surprised everyone in 2016, when he praised the Centers Make in India program, calling it Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s most important initiative that generates jobs in the country. He also publicly stated that Make in India is perhaps the most important initiative of our Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which pushes companies in India and abroad to manufacture in our own country and on our own land, thus creating employment opportunities, improving skills.

Rajinikanth

Thalaiva from India, Rajinikanth is also a fan of Narendra Modi. In April 2014, when the entire nation was embroiled in election fever, Rajinikanth himself made an effort to meet Modi. Rajinikanth met Modi and wished him luck in being the Prime Minister of India.

Priyanka Chopra

And last but not the least, Priyanka Chopra! She has now become the world star of Bollywood. And, Modi also seems to be a fan of hers. Apparently, while promoting Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra received an invitation from Narendra Modi while touring Germany. After Modis’ invitation, Priyanka did not fail and met Modi and chatted with him. After the meeting, she also expressed her joy by sharing a photo of herself with Modi on her Twitter account.

Well, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is truly an inspiration to many. Thank you, PM Modi for making India one of the fast developing countries in the world.

Happy birthday in advance, Narendra Modi Ji!

Posted on: Thursday September 16, 2021 11:51 am IST