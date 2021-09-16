10 things you never knew about “Harry Potter” and “Sex Education” actor Jason Isaacs | Anglophenia

(Photo: Getty Images)

Jason isaacs returns this week in the new season of the hit Netflix Sex education, in which he plays the rich and slippery brother of the disgraced director of Moordale High. To whet your appetite, here are some things you might not know about the versatile actor who has appeared in everything from Harry potter cult mystery series movies The OA.

1. His family moved to London when he was 11, where they faced violent anti-Semitism from the far-right National Front group.

“There were always people beating us or breaking windows,” Isaacs said. The independent. “If you were ever on, say, a Jewish holiday, identifiable as a Jew, there was a lot of violence around. and people walking down the road and chasing us. “

2. He spent his early childhood in Liverpool, but he no longer has the Liverpudlian (or “Scouse”) accent for very good reason.

“Everyone laughed at my Liverpool accent in London, so I adopted a sham [mock-cockney] accent, “Isaacs said In the wings. “Then I went to Bristol University to study law, where everyone was talking like Hugh grant. I had never met anyone who spoke this way, but within a week I spoke like this. My ability for accents was really a social weakness but a professional asset. “

Yet you can hear Isaacs speaking with an ever-impeccable Scouse accent in this Comic Relief sketch, in which he plays a “curved brass” questioned by the Course of action gang.

3. He has been completely sober for over two decades.

Last October, Isaacs shared a bit of his sobriety journey on Twitter, writing: “22 years ago today, I quit drugs and drinking. I had tried for decades, but I was too smart, too capable and too efficient to handle. It wasn’t until I admitted I needed help that my life changed. Thank you to all the addicts and alcoholics who ever raised me. “

4. His acting career has never been part of a big life project.

“At university I studied law. People thought I had confidence in me, but I was plagued with insecurity that I came from a North London Jewish background,” said Isaacs. The temperature. “I was surrounded by [privileged] schoolchildren and public girls who had the same costumes, spoke the same language and had the same accent as each other. Other people seemed to sit much more comfortably in their skin. I relentlessly tried to find out how they had managed to do this. When I fell, drunk, on my first audition, I felt for the first time in my life that there was a room to which I fully belonged. “

5. He believes that the 2003 Peter Pan movie in which he played Captain Hook almost killed his career.

“When I was in Peter Pan, it was going to be gigantic. I was told it was going to change my life. Be careful, they said; make sure you have the right people in place, ”recalls Isaacs in an interview with The Guardian. “Then it came out, and it was a catastrophic flop. It killed my movie career for a while. It was a great lesson. Have a good time and do your best. Sometimes I wish I was more famous; you have more choices as an actor when you are, but i tend to ask: how can i be grateful for the things i have, rather than the things i don’t have? Moaning is a waste of life. ”

6. He admits he can be a lot on set.

“If you’ve been to the plateau,” he said The independent, “you’d think, ‘Who is that over there? He keeps making jokes, he clowns, it’s like having a five year old, he gets under his feet people ‘but it’s actually true of a lot of actors. It’s to keep us free. “

7. He turned down lucrative roles that he felt could have perpetuated misogyny.

“There were jobs along the way that I could have enriched myself with that maybe would have been good for our family financially,” Isaacs said. The independent, “but that would have been to spread pernicious and misogynistic things around the world and to harm in every way the way we all behave and the way we all treat each other.”

However, he then added: “I think it is important that we do not avoid showing the worst instincts, the most venal, sexist or xenophobic of people through the character, because these things exist everywhere, and avoid to portray them through fiction is to deny us the opportunity to discuss them. “

8. He almost refused his role in the Harry potter movies.

Isaacs actually read for two roles Lucius Malfoy and the wizard Gilderoy Lockhart, which ultimately went to Kenneth branagh but director Christopher Colombus asked him to play Malfoy. “I said thank you very much, I’ll think about it,” Isaacs told the Echo of Liverpool. “The very day I was offered Captain Hook Peter Pan, and so I thought I probably shouldn’t do both, and it was my strongest temptation to say thank you very much but no. And I have been advised, begged, intimidated by all the children in the world that I have ever come into contact with my godchildren, the children of friends, nephews and nieces. They all called me and bullied me into saying yes, and I’m so glad they did. Never have I been so mistaken in my first instincts. “

9. He has a very decent singing voice.

Although he never appeared on a soundtrack album, Isaacs has shown his vocal chops in several TV shows and movies. Here he is singing the Percy’s sledge classic “When a man loves a woman” in the cult 2001 movie The last minute, in which his character is aptly called Dave “Percy” Sledge.

10. Two people are not so enthusiastic about his role in Sex education: his teenage daughters, whom he raised with his wife Emma hewitt.

“To have a father who has any profile is excruciating for them,” Isaacs told the New York Post. “They don’t want to be known as ‘Lucius Malfoy’s daughter’ or anything. So the idea that I’m in Sex education is mortifying, because it’s one of their favorite shows. When I told them I wasn’t going to undress or have sex with anyone, they were so relieved. “

In all fairness, this is a very relevant attitude from the daughters of Isaacs!

Did we miss something interesting about Jason Isaacs?