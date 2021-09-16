It seems that Mudassar Aziz is meeting with Happy Bhag Jayegi star Sonakshi Sinha. A week ago, Bollywood Hungamareported that the filmmaker has finalized his next script and is working with Sinha for the third time after Happy Bhag Jayegi and Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi. Now actress Huma Qureshi has joined the cast as the lead woman, with the two stars shining a spotlight on the topic of ideal body image. Title Double XL, the film is due to be shot in London.

The main premise of the film is about two overweight women who fight societal discrimination. Mudassar Aziz and Ashwin Varde will co-produce the project. Satramm Ramani, who recently directed Helmet, will direct this film. The actresses will undergo the physical transformation and it is reported that the actresses might turn the parts where they must first look lean, before going through a process of weight gain.

On the job side, Huma Qureshi was last seen in The lower end of the bell. Sonakshi Sinha is currently filming for Kakuda, with Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.

