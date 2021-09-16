LA County to Require Vaccination or Negative Test at Mega Events, Bars, Nightclubs, Breweries – Daily Breeze

The Los Angeles County public health chief said on Wednesday (September 15) that the county would change its health ordinance this week to require a “targeted” vaccine check at outdoor mega-events and some businesses, warning that the region would face “endless cycles” of the coronavirus increasing every few months without more vaccination coverage in the region.

The amended order, which will be released on Friday, will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test from October 7 for large outdoor concerts, sporting events and other activities of 10,000 people or more. It will also require customers and employees in indoor areas of bars, nightclubs, breweries and lounges to show verification of at least one dose of vaccination by October 7 and a second by November 4, said Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County director of public health. .

Theme parks are also covered by the decree, Ferrer said.

“This is a reasonable path forward that can position us to break the cycle of flare-ups,” Ferrer said on Wednesday, Sept. 15, noting that as the fall and winter months approach – potentially periods in the season. during which the virus could be even more contagious – the county faces a “never-ending cycle” of viral outbreaks every few months without more vaccination across the county.

The city of Long Beach, which operates its own health department, said in a statement it would align with the county ordinance. In Pasadena, which also has an independent health service, officials said Wednesday they were reviewing the county’s ordinance to determine how to respond.

Ferrer addressed the board of supervisors on Wednesday, outlining the county’s current coronavirus scenario.

Supervisors did not push back the proposed order, which came as LA County reported 37 more deaths from COVID-19, as well as 1,930 new cases on Wednesday.

Kathryn Barger, known for her business-friendly approach to policy, wanted to know if there was a threshold for waiving such a requirement. The response fell short of what she wanted, with Ferrer suggesting the county must fall below the risk of “widespread transmission.” With the Delta variant skyrocketing and a lingering reluctance to get vaccinated for many residents, that goal remains elusive.

The new order did not come as a huge surprise. The wheels were in motion on August 10, when the the board of directors paved the way unanimously in preparation for such a mandate, in consultation with officials from the Department of Consumer and Commercial Affairs and county prosecutors. It was modeled on the vaccine requirements deployed in France and other European countries. It would also follow a more aggressive push in New York City, where authorities were demanding proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter certain indoor businesses, including restaurants and entertainment venues.

But supervisors and Ferrer held back at the time, choosing to see what kind of numbers would roll out after the Labor Day holiday.

Restaurants won’t be included in this week’s new order, officials said, because they’re not as risky as bars, nightclubs, mega-events and lounges, Ferrer said. However, authorities plan to recommend that restaurants also meet the requirement.

“Bars, lounges and nightclubs are at a much higher risk because of the activities people are engaging in,” Ferrer said. “Our inspectors say, for the most part, all the customers, all the customers are there without a mask, especially because they have a drink in their hand, they are walking around and there is a lot of dancing, there is a lot of contact. narrow, with many, many people.

Ferrer said there were similar problems at large outdoor event venues, adding that there was “tons of exposure,” from so many people crammed in the midst of screaming and shouting. close jumps.

Ferrer said these places were being tightly targeted in a dual effort to promote vaccinations among clients but also to contain the spread after people in those places catch the virus and then spread it in their communities to their families and colleagues, a Ferrer said.

For months, business owners have complained that such requirements impose the cost of the application on them while creating confusion over what evidence to accept.

Officials said on Tuesday that the local health order would align with the state’s protocol choices, which includes:

– A COVID-19 vaccination registration card (issued by the Ministry of Health and Social Service Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the WHO yellow card1) which includes the name of the person vaccinated , type of vaccine provided and date of doses administered); Where

–A photo of a vaccination record as a separate document; Where

–A photo of the client’s vaccination card stored on a phone or electronic device; Where

–Documentation of vaccination from a health care provider; Where

–A digital record that includes a QR code that, when scanned by a SMART health card reader, displays the client’s name, date of birth, vaccination dates and vaccine type to the reader; Where

–Vaccination documentation from other contract employers who follow these guidelines and standards for immunization records.

Officials said on Wednesday they hoped the one-month window before the requirement was implemented would give companies a chance to absorb the protocols, work with public health “toolkits” and to partner with county inspectors to prepare.

Ferrer noted that many companies were already, in a sense, ready because they have already assigned staff to verify IDs. Some companies already have their own vaccine and masking requirements in place. Companies and sites that organize indoor events with more than 1,000 attendees or outdoor events with more than 10,000 attendees had previously been required to follow state guidelines, which included vaccine verification or testing. negative.

Officials also highlighted potential sources of funding through federal bailout assistance that could help businesses meet the costs of such a requirement.

But that didn’t allay the concerns of many in the business community, who were absorbing the news on Wednesday. For them, the command once again exploited long-standing concerns about what they characterized as inconsistent and their impact on business.

Paul Hennessey, owner of five bars scattered across the South Bay, was taken by surprise by the news he said would impact all of his properties.

“I thought the numbers were going down,” said Hennessey, owner of Hennessey’s Tavern in Hermosa Beach, Redondo Beach and Manhattan Beach; Rebel Republic at Redondo Beach; HT Grill at Redondo Beach. “I didn’t think they were going to change anything yet – but who knows? “

“Unfortunately, again, this will put my employees in a position that they weren’t hired to do. They will have to act like cops, having to do not only their job, but what the county wants them to do. . “