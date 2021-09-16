Mallika Sherawat: Didn’t go to Bollywood parties, didn’t meet any producers or directors in hotel rooms, Entertainment News





In a recent interview, Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat was asked if she had faced any reprehensible situations in her career or if she had ever been proposed in the film industry. “I didn’t face it too much, but of course I have a little bit. But I think they were all intimidated by me or scared of me. Mujhe proposition karne se pehle mother khyaal se woh log nervous se ho jaate the (Maybe they got nervous before they proposed to me), “she told an Indian entertainment news portal. Sherawat added, “Their perception was that she is bold and that she will give it back; she is not a very shy or scared girl. So my image also helped me in a way. She was asked. if she had actively tried to “stay away” from people who give off bad vibes, she said, I still have it, because all of that happens when you put yourself in that position, I would feel. in a hotel room, or at night in the office. I stood aside, and thought, Jo meri kismat mein hai woh mere paas ayega (I’ll get what’s meant for me) . I don’t need to do all of these things. “ Read also : Anil Kapoor had “a legendary night” with the world’s fastest man Usain Bolt Sherawat, who has appeared in many daring Indian films like “Murder” and “Double Dhamaal” etc., explained how she was viewed in a certain way because she was a glamorous girl on screen. “There have been so many accusations and judgments against me. If you wear short skirts, kiss each other on screen, then you are a fallen woman with no morals. Men tend to take liberties with you. . It happened to me too. I got kicked out of projects because the heroes would say why can’t you be intimate with me? You can do it on screen, what’s the deal with doing that with me in private? I lost so many projects. It is very representative of society, of what women face in our country, “Mallika Sherawat told PTI. Read also : Hrithik Roshan’s latest Instagram post is the most relevant the actor has ever been

