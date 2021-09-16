Yesterday once again: Fardeen, Bobby, Chandrachur … Bollywood actors who are back





The term “making a comeback” is generally reserved for Bollywood actresses, some of whom fall into oblivion after marriage and motherhood and return to their passion for acting once their children have all grown up. This time, an actor is making his comeback. The son of the late Firoz Khan, Fardeen Khan, who disappeared from the big screen after having delivered some successes, returns after 11 years with the film directed by Sanjay Gupta “Visfot”. He was last seen in the 2011 film “Dulha Mil Gaya”. That’s not to say that Fardeen will come back slimmer and fitter. While some actors didn’t last too long in their second innings, others have come back strong and seem to be here to stay with a better choice of roles available than at their peak. Bobby Deol A classic example is that of Dharmendra’s son, Bobby Deol, who returned with “Race 3” and “Housefull 4” and made his mark on OTT with “Aashram” and “Class of 83”. As a lead actor before his drought, he had delivered hits like “Soldier”, “Barsat” and “Badal”. 2. Chandrachur Singh He is best remembered as the doe-eyed injured youngster from the hit movie “Maachis”. Some of his other films were “Tere Mere Sapne”, “Dil Kya Kare”, “Daag: The Fire” and “Silsila Hai Pyar Ka”. Audiences were pleasantly surprised to see him after a long hiatus in the “Aarya” web series directed by Sushmita Sen. By the way, Sushmita also made her comeback with the series following her 2015 Bengali film “Nirbaak”. 3. Bhagyashree She left the cinema after her first movie ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ to marry the love of her life Himalya and said if she ever had to act, it would be with him. Bhagyashree, who is still identified with the song “Kabootar ja ja”, is back in an important role with Kangana Ranaut in the brand new “Thalaivii”. 4. Shilpa Shetty Unfortunately for Shilpa Shetty, her comeback film, “Hungama 2”, coincided with the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra in connection with the pornographic affair. After her last release in 2007 on ‘Apne’, Shilpa was very present with her fitness and cooking videos and as a judge on reality shows. She will then appear in ‘Nikamma’. Neetu Kapoor Neetu Kapoor, who left cinema at the height of her career, appeared in films much later. She did ‘Love Aaj Kal’, ‘Do Dooni Chaar’, ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ and ‘Besharam’, in which her co-star was her late husband, Rishi Kapoor. She will now be seen in ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’. Divya Khosla Kumar Not many people know that Divya Khosla Kumar shot a movie “Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo” in 2004. She turned to directing and producing after the wedding, but will now be seen opposite John Abraham in “Satyameva Jayate. 2 “.

