A good role is worth the wait, says Malayalam actor Surabhi Lakshmi

When she won the National Award for Best Actor (Woman) for Minnaminungu (2016) Surabhi Lakshmi was about to enter a new phase of his career. But that didn’t quite happen. Four years later, things are finally improving for the versatile actor.

The exit is Padma in which she plays the main role. The film is about Padma and her husband, played by Anoop Menon, also screenwriter, director and producer of the film. Padma, who comes from a rural background, has to adjust to a high level social life after marriage. There are light moments when she goes through this change in lifestyle. But there’s more to the film as it also deals with a sensitive issue in a relationship, Surabhi says, without revealing much about the script.

Surabhi Lakshmi in a pic from her upcoming film Padma | Photo credit: Mahadevan Thampi

She adds that Padma came as a surprise. I have never been considered a bankable star. I worked with Anoopa in many films, starting with his first film, To look for (2008). He called me for Padma after seeing my photos of photos on my Instagram page. He took the risk probably because he is the screenwriter, producer and director of the film, she said.

Coil vs. real

Recently she won the Kerala Film Critics Award for her role in an upcoming film Jwalamukhi, produced by Harikumar. The film is a vision of the life of Seleena Michael, guardian of a crematorium in Kochi. It’s not his biopic per se, but my character, Angel, is based on Seleena. The shoot ended just before the announcement of the first lockdown and I had spent a few days with her to understand and see what she is doing. She is one of the strongest women I have met. As an actor, it was one of my most difficult roles. I must have put on weight and some scenes were exhausting. By the time I finished filming, I felt like I had lived her life, Surabhi says on the phone from Kochi.

A proficient theater performer, Surabhis first shot to fame was the reality show for actors, Best actor. Later, she became popular with television audiences with the affable character, Pathu, in the sitcom, M80 Moosa, especially with its Kozhikode dialect. Recipient of the Kerala State Amateur Theater Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Award for Best Actress, Surabhi played a Widow in Minnaminungu, which won its Special Jury Mention at the Kerala State Film Awards ahead of the National Award. I did not expect a miracle after the recognition. My close friend, actor-director Musthafa [director of Kappela], a national award winner himself, told me: You shouldn’t expect much from this. The reward will only make you happy and in a few months you will realize that it doesn’t mean anything. As I paid attention to her words, I wasn’t overly disappointed that I didn’t have solid roles, she adds.

Star value

Surabhi actually talks about the lack of huge banners in her filmography. It is a fact that I do not have the star value to market a film. After all, cinema is business. But I could work to be considered for good roles. Even after winning the award, I did every movie that came to me, no matter how long I was in my role. So, Padma is a lottery for me and I am grateful that Anoop a found her Padma in me, she adds.

Among his upcoming releases are Khais Millens Thala, located in the Chengalchoola colony in Thiruvananthapuram, Farook Abdul Rahimans Poriveil with Indrans, and Crime of Anuradha n ° 59/2019, also with Indrajith and Anu Sithara. We will also see her with Soubin Shahir, Dileesh Pothan and Hareesh Kanaran in Kallan Dsouza directed by Jithu K Jayan.

Challenging role played a character with speech and hearing problems in Jayaraj Gentlemen Downstream. I had to undergo intense training for the film, she adds. She will also be seen in the directors segment for the 10-movie anthology based on the stories of MT Vasudevan Nairs for Netflix. The film, Swargam Thurakkunna Samayam, with Indrans, Nedumudi Venu and Ranji Panicker.

Surabhi Lakshmi with Seleena Michael, who works as a keeper of a crematorium in Kochi. Surabhi plays the character in his new film, Jwalamukhi | Photo credit: Special arrangement

A good role is worth the wait. Suraj a (Suraj Venjaramoodu) once told me that it only takes one role to change fate. Even though he had a national award in his kitten, his life changed three years after winning the award, with this scene in Biju action hero (2016). Another example we have is Indrans chettan who reinvented himself as an actor. So, I still have high hopes, she adds.

She’s learned to say no to movies where she doesn’t have much to do. I tell them I’m okay with playing a maid or a prostitute, as long as the film is about these characters, she points out.

Meanwhile, she got a makeover during confinement. She went to the gym and became active on social media, posting several photos and videos. I needed a change and the confinement was the phase where I found time for myself, she laughed.