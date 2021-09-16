Today in History – The Boston Globe





In 1630, the village of Shawmut in Massachusetts changed its name to Boston. In 1810, Mexico began its revolt against Spanish rule. In 1908, General Motors was founded in Flint, Michigan, by William C. Durant. In 1940, Samuel T. Rayburn of Texas was elected Speaker of the United States House of Representatives. In 1974, President Gerald R. Ford announced a conditional amnesty program for Vietnam War deserters and rebels. In 1982, the massacre of between 1,200 and 1,400 Palestinian men, women and children at the hands of Israeli-allied Christian Phalange militiamen began in the Sabra and Shatila refugee camps west of Beirut. In 1987, two dozen countries signed the Montreal Protocol, a treaty designed to save the Earth’s ozone layer by calling on nations to reduce emissions of harmful chemicals by the year 2000. In 2001, President George W. Bush, speaking on the South Lawn of the White House, said there was no doubt that Osama bin Laden and his supporters were the prime suspects in the 9/11 attacks; Bush promised that the government would find them, scare them away and hunt them down. In 2007, contractors from the US security company Blackwater USA who were guarding a US State Department convoy in Baghdad opened fire on civilian vehicles, mistakenly believing they were being attacked; 14 Iraqis died. OJ Simpson was arrested in the alleged armed robbery of sports memorabilia collectors in Las Vegas. In 2009, 72-year-old Mary Travers, who was part of the folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary, died in Danbury, Connecticut. In 2011, President Barack Obama enacted a major overhaul of the nation’s patent system to make it easier for inventors to bring their products to market. A WWII fighter jet plunged into spectators at air races in Reno, Nevada, killing Jimmy Leeward, a 74-year-old stunt pilot, and 10 others. A Russian Soyuz capsule carrying three crew members, including NASA astronaut Ron Garan, from the International Space Station, landed safely in Kazakhstan, but not without shaking nerves after a communication failure. In 2012, during appearances on Sunday news broadcasts, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice said there was no evidence that the attack on the U.S. diplomatic outpost in Benghazi, Libya, was premeditated. But Libya’s interim president Mohammed el-Megarif told CBS there was no doubt the attackers had spent months planning the assault and had deliberately chosen the date, 9/11. In 2013, Aaron Alexis, a former US Navy reservist, engaged in a shootout inside the Washington Navy Yard, killing 12 people before being shot by police. In 2014, President Barack Obama declared that the Ebola epidemic in West Africa could threaten security around the world and sent 3,000 US troops to the region as emergency aid reinforcements. In 2016, after five years of promoting a false conspiracy theory about Barack Obama’s birthplace, Republican Donald Trump abruptly turned the tide, acknowledging that the president was born in America, but then claiming that the birthplace movement had was started by her Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton. (While the question of Obama’s birthplace was raised by some supporters of Clinton’s primary campaign against Obama eight years earlier, Clinton had long denounced it as a racist lie.) The three-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Edward Albee, 88, died in Montauk, New York. In 2020, the Big Ten college football conference canceled its plan to push fall sports back to spring due to the pandemic and said it would open its football season at the end of October; the about-face came after heavy pressure from coaches, players, parents and President Donald Trump. Hurricane Sally hit the shore near the Florida-Alabama line with winds of 105 mph and rain measured in feet, inundating homes and forcing the rescue of hundreds of people as it entered the inland. Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett tied for Artist of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards, the first time the top prize was split between two artists.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bostonglobe.com/2021/09/16/metro/today-history/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos