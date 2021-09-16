7 gorgeous homes featured in Bollywood movies





It is in this precise scene where Aisha sets up her apartment in Wake up Sid that I realized how important the house can be in Bollywood movies. Growing up in the second half of the 90s, my only point of reference was the Rai Mansion in Raju chacha. While the early 2000s relied heavily on ostentatious sets, the latter part of the decade saw several films with houses that have left a strong imprint in our memories. Here are some houses and apartments that live rent-free in our heads. 1. Aishas Apartment, Wake Up Sid The wall adorned with yellow birds, the hanging chair, and the bird cage with string lights are all items we would love to have in our room, courtesy of Aisha. The ingenious set is as real as it gets and we love it for it. Since Aisha and Sid set it up together, we couldn’t help but imagine a similar situation ensuing in our lives as well.

Credit: Dharma Productions

Credit: Dharma Productions

Credit: Dharma Productions 2. The Rai Mansion, Raju Chacha This house was every child’s dream. The rainbow alley, the star-shaped bed and an abundance of soft toys are the path to any child’s heart. The scenographers knew what they were doing and executed the brief perfectly! Credit: YouTube / SonyMusicIndiaVevo 3. Raichand Manor, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Neither of us ever believed Raichand Mansion was in Delhi but decided never to face this truth. The lavish villa, with lavish lobbies and high-ceiling lounges, was the kind of rich dreams we saw on a budget Chandni Chowk. Credit: YouTube / SonyMusicIndiaVevo 4. The rented villa, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara There is a swimming pool, floor-to-ceiling picture windows, an open-plan kitchen, and a paved path inside. Also, it is in the Spanish countryside. What else do you need exactly?

Credit: Excel Entertainment 5. Tias House, Kapoor and Sons Located in picturesque Coorg, this vintage villa is every girl’s dream vacation home. A large garden, lots of windows with natural light and lots of wood. We loved every piece. Credit: YouTube / SonyMusicIndiaVevo

6. Kiaras Mumbai Apartment, Cher Zindagi Give us a good organized mess and we relate strong. The Kiaras house was the definition. A wall filled with posters and Post-Its, a cozy futon with bright cushions, and wood cabinetry combine to make this home as Tumblr-esque as it gets.

Credit: Red Chillies Entertainment 7. Maison Aditis, Jaane Tu … Ya Jaane Na We realize Aditi was a SoBo girl, but her mansion said it before she even did. With pretty gazebos, manicured gardens and the freedom of your own room, Aditi was living life in JTYJN.

Credit: Aamir Khan Productions

Credit: Aamir Khan Productions Main image credit: Ajay Devgn FFilms + Dharma Productions

