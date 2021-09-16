Taiwanese actor Chang Chen landed the role of Dune thanks to networking, entertainment news and top stories





SINGAPORE – Taiwanese actor Chang Chen has a supporting role in sci-fi blockbuster Dune. The 44-year-old plays Dr Wellington Yueh, a doctor employed by the aristocratic Atreides family. The film, based on the classic spatial fantasy of author Frank Herbert from 1965, is the first time the actor has worked with respected French Canadian director Denis Villeneuve. Dune is showing in theaters. Proving that it pays to network, the actor told The Straits Times in an email interview that he got the part after meeting Villeneuve at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. “I actually didn’t go through a hearing and interview process,” Chang says. The actor’s status on the arthouse circuit and festivals was secured after starring in two famous films. He starred in Edward Yang’s teenage drama A Brighter Summer Day (1991) and played a major supporting role in the gay romantic drama Happy Together (1997), which won the Best Director Award for Wong Kar Wai at Cannes. in 1997. Chang and Villeneuve were both on the jury for the competition at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. “We got along pretty well and one day I was invited by the director to play a role in Dune. I immediately accepted. It was an easy decision,” Chang recalls. The actor, who also played the bandit Lo in the martial arts fantasy film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000), says he is a fan of Villeneuve’s science fiction works. These are the alien contact drama Arrival (2016) and the Android thriller Blade Runner 2049 (2017). Set on different planets, each dominated by one of the many noble houses in space, Dune tells the story of the Atreides family, in particular of Paul Atreides, played by American actor Timothée Chalamet. Their rivals, the Harkonnen clan, seek to wrest the desert planet Arrakis from control of the Atreids. Arrakis is where the precious blend of commodities is extracted, which extends life and enables faster-than-light travel. Dr. Yueh, as a member of the Atreides family, finds himself embroiled in the conflict. To prepare, Chang read the novel and replayed the 1984 adaptation directed by David Lynch. Lynch is the award-winning director of films such as the Oscar-nominated biography The Elephant Man (1980), but his version of the book Herbert has been a commercial and critical failure, with many critics criticizing its incomprehensible structure and fixation on the grotesque. Chang, however, disagrees with the negative opinions. “I’ve always loved Lynch movies, including his version of Dune,” he says. With Villeneuve, however, the actor says he enjoyed the experience of working on a large set that emphasized actual locations and props rather than green screens that can be painted by digital artists in post. -production. Scenes set in Arrakis were filmed in Wadi Rum, a desert valley in Jordan, and in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. “The director’s approach was to create a realistic setting and environment for the cast and crew. When I first saw the set, I felt that this world he created, including the props, was real, ”he says. “I found myself completely immersed in a realistic world, so my emotions and my performances came naturally.” Dune is showing in theaters.

