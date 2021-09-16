Entertainment
8 female characters who’ve been naughty in Bollywood movies for no reason
Time and time again women in Bollywood films are portrayed in a negative light simply because it suited the plot. Even though they didn’t do anything wrong, these female characters were painted as villains to further the story of the male main character.
Here are some nice examples:
1. Rupali, Biwi n ° 1
A fine example of the classic “independent modern woman who can’t be family oriented” trope that we were force-fed by Bollywood in the 90s and early 2000s. Even though Prem was the one who cheated on his wife , led a young woman he met and took her on a trip, etc., Rupali was blamed for his mistakes. Not to mention the entire second half of the film which constantly tried to prove that a gareluPooja was the ideal wife and Rupali was a “house breaker”.
2. Honey, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
The only time you knew Sweety was “bad” was when she called herself a gold digger. Because there is nothing else in this movie that clarifies why she is “horrible” to Titu. She simply organizes poojas and expects him to behave like an adult. If anything, it’s the friendship between Titu and Sonu that’s a bit co-dependent and unhealthy.
3. Natacha, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
Natasha has definitely been poorly served in this movie. She was portrayed as a jealous, insecure and obsessive woman, when in fact her fiancé was the one who was not ready for a commitment and projected his problems onto her.
4. Jazz,Namastey London
Throughout the film, Jazz is portrayed as a spoiled and selfish “kid” (as she is quoted in the film’s posters), who cannot accept her husband from India. But to be honest, it wasn’t his fault. Her parents took her to India under the pretext of vacation and forcibly married her to a man she had never met before. And don’t even get us started on the emotional blackmail and character assassination that Jazz faces just because she won’t let her parents control her life. She falls in love with Arjun and this might have happened if she hadn’t been forced to marry and hadn’t had time to get to know him.
5. Priya, Dil Chahta Hai
Priya is Sameer’s ex-girlfriend in the movie and she asks him to grow up and stop hanging out with friends who pull him down. Looking back, she didn’t do anything wrong. But to further the story of a man-child like Sameer, she was described as the “controlling girlfriend” who wanted to have power over her life.
6. Tina,Mujhse Dosti Karoge!
This naive girl was just the victim of two people trying to come to terms with their feelings. And yet, she was made to look like the vindictive who constantly tried to pull them apart. Of course, this movie is absolutely ridiculous, but Tina’s character has to be one of the most poorly written.
7. Véronique, Cocktail
Veronica was called a “bad influence” in this movie, when in fact she was just played by a manipulative fuckboy who didn’t have the courage to love a strong, independent woman. She was good enough to party and have sex with, but in his right, he pitted her against his own best friend, whom she had saved. Gautam was the real villain in this movie.
8. Icha, Hey baby
There are so many things wrong with this movie. But at the top of the list is the character of Isha. Isha is constantly blamed for her harsh manner, when in fact all she is doing is sheltering her daughter from her clearly toxic sperm donor whom she is supposed to magically forgive.
Which character do you think was wronged?
